Kelly Osbourne has opened up about her struggle with body dysmorphia, and accepting her ‘smaller frame’ after a major weight loss. Kelly Osbourne has revealed she’s feeling like a “whole new version” of herself after dropping 90 pounds, and is experimenting with new fashion choices. In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife the 36-year-old opened up about her body dysmorphia struggles, and learning how to dress her changed body. “I’m just starting to realize, you know how … unless you see someone in person you don’t really know what their body looks like? It was kind of like that for me in the sense that I didn’t realize how small my frame actually was,” she began.