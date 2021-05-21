newsbreak-logo
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Nova Leap Health Corp. To OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Nova Leap Health Corp. (TSX-V: NLH.V) (OTCQX: NVLPF), an acquisitive home health care services company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Nova Leap Health Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Nova Leap Health Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NVLPF". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to reach the milestone of trading on OTCQX, as this will make it easier for our U.S. employees and investors to purchase shares in Nova Leap," said Chris Dobbin, President and CEO of Nova Leap. "A significant portion of Nova Leap's business is in the U.S. and the feedback we have received from U.S. based investors suggested that OTCQX was a natural progression for the Company."

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Nova Leap Health Corp. Nova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centered focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved the #2 ranking on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies and the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50™ in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in 7 different U.S. states within the New England, South- Central and Midwest regions as well as Nova Scotia, Canada.

About OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-nova-leap-health-corp-to-otcqx-301296645.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

