TimeDoc Health Named Allscripts App Of The Month For Providing Valuable Patient Care Through Chronic Care Management And Remote Patient Monitoring

CHICAGO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TimeDoc, Inc., is pleased to announce its been named the Allscripts App of the Month for May 2021.

"Reimbursement through chronic care management, remote patient monitoring, and behavioral health integration has become a top source of revenue for many practices, but most organizations are challenged with figuring out how to leverage existing EHR platforms to efficiently document, track, and get reimbursed for care provided under these CPT codes," said Will Boeglin, co-founder and chief executive officer of TimeDoc Health. "We've invested in our integration capabilities for Allscripts Professional EHR™ and Allscripts Practice Management™, allowing our software to work in conjunction with Allscripts to start or scale virtual care management programs effectively."

The bi-directional integration into the Allscripts Professional EHR and PM system is a critical feature that will help thousands of organizations improve the efficiency of their virtual care management programs. Through this integration, providers will benefit from data synchronization between the Allscripts EHR and TimeDoc Health software, effectively optimizing clinical workflows. This data synchronization will allow patient information such as ICD-10 diagnosis, active medication, and patient documents such as care plans and encounter summaries to be transferred between the two systems, reducing the need for double documentation. Most powerful of all, billing charges will be automatically pushed into the provider EHR system for quick review and approval, significantly reducing the hours spent on manual billing that will save practices tens of thousands on operational billing costs.

TimeDoc Health has made waves in the healthcare industry by streamlining and strengthening CCM and RPM care. Chronic care management (CCM) bridges the gap between face-to-face appointments to improve the health outcomes for patients with chronic conditions by addressing gaps in care. At the same time, remote patient monitoring (RPM) uses asynchronous care by allowing patients to submit vital health metrics directly to their provider team outside of the healthcare setting. TimeDoc Health converges these elements of healthcare through the integration of Allscripts and TimeDoc Health, bringing multiple care coordination programs under one platform and one care manager.

Together CCM and RPM care have one goal in mind - improving a patient's quality of life through meaningful care. CCM and RPM can help patients improve their daily life while providing a new stream of revenue for providers.

To celebrate the honor of being selected as Allscripts App of the Month for May 2021, TimeDoc Health will host a webinar about remote patient monitoring and chronic care management on Tuesday, May 25th, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Allscripts users interested in joining the webinar should register here for the upcoming event. Further information about TimeDoc Health can be found on the Allscripts Application Store .

About TimeDoc Health

TimeDoc Health, based in Chicago, Illinois, is a leader in virtual care management for healthcare organizations. The company enables providers to deliver truly continuous, comprehensive care by helping them establish care management programs for patients with chronic and behavioral health conditions. The solution combines a care management SaaS platform with care coordination services for behavioral health integration, chronic care management, and remote patient monitoring. For more information, visit www.timedochealth.com.

