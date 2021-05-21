newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘KUWTK’: Kourtney Cries After Kim Calls Her Out For Not Being Able To Keep A Nanny

By Ashleigh Durden
worldnewsera.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tension escalates between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian on this week’s ‘KUWTK,’ and their fight ends with Kourtney leaving the room in tears. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian had a brutal exchange of words on the May 20 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The ladies were having a conversation about Kim’s nanny, who Kourtney had recently gotten into a “little disagreement” with. While Kourtney was sharing her side of the story, Kim relayed what the nanny said from her side.

worldnewsera.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kuwtk#Family Time#Kuwtk#Sister#Nannies#Things#Insults#Conversation#Negativity#Fight#This Week#Bulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesimdb.com

Why Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Are Worried About Scott Disick in Heartbreaking Kuwtk Preview

Scott Disick is not a fan of change. In this sneak peek at tonight's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott's ex Kourtney Kardashian worries about how he will handle the series ending. The family behind the hit E! reality franchise announced in September 2020 the show would conclude after season 20. Kim Kardashian speculates that Scott might feel alone after Kuwtk. "I feel like he feels like maybe as a family we're going to be gone if we're not scheduled to all meet up," she explains. Yet Kourtney believes it's just Scott's personality that makes him hesitant. "I think it's just change. Some people have a really hard time...
CelebritiesKTVB

Kourtney Kardashian Tells Scott Disick She Has No Reason to Feel 'Guilty' in New 'KUWTK' Supertease

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are still working out some issues in the midseason supertease for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the new tease that dropped on Monday, Scott admits he's fearful of what's to come after KUWTK comes to an end, as Kim Kardashian West notes that all of the times Scott has dealt with big changes in the past have not been positive. Later, Kourtney and Scott have an intense conversation while lying in bed.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Why Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Reconsidering Surrogacy

Watch: Khloe Searches for Her Surrogate: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S20, Ep8) Second-guessing surrogacy. On tonight, May 13's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had an eye-opening conversation with a surrogacy therapist. While the meeting didn't go as expected for True Thompson's parents, it was a necessary step in the path to securing a surrogate.
Public Healthfoxbangor.com

Kim Kardashian Reveals Saint Got COVID-19 in ‘KUWTK’ Teaser

Kim Kardashian is revealing even more about how close to home the coronavirus pandemic hit for her … and especially her oldest son, Saint West. Kim and the fam talk about Saint’s diagnosis on next week’s “Keeping up with the Kardashians” episode. You can see the pain as she announces, “Sainty just tested positive for COVID. And North is saying she’s feeling sick.”
Celebritiesimdb.com

Untangling Kourtney Kardashian's Argument With Kim's Nanny

Clearing the air. In tonight's May 20 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian met with Kim Kardashian to discuss the disagreement she had with the latter's nanny. Per the Poosh founder, she had "a little disagreement" with the nanny during a recent family trip. However, as Kim highlighted in the new episode, the children's caretaker felt the situation was a bigger deal. "She said that she felt so degraded by you," the Skims mogul stated. "And you just started yelling at her. And you said, 'Keep your voice down.'" Kourtney quickly shot this down as she retorted, "She's lying." Defending herself, Kourtney revealed...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Memes of Her 'Single-Handedly' Ending 'KUWTK'

Venting to her ex and baby daddy Scott Disick, the Poosh founder notes that she and her famous family 'always have conversation' about ending the long-running show. AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian is addressing the claims that she is the one who made the decision to end "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" after 20 years. In the Thursday, May 6 episode of the long-running reality show, the eldest sister of the famous siblings shut down the speculations as the family announced this would be their final season.