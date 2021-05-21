newsbreak-logo
TELA Bio To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MALVERN, Pa., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, today announced that the Company plans to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

TELA Bio's management will be participating in the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.telabio.com.

TELA Bio's management is also scheduled to present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.telabio.com.

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company is committed to providing patients with advanced, economically effective biologic material repair solutions to minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials and improve clinical outcomes. TELA Bio's OviTex® and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products are purposefully designed to address the shortcomings of existing reinforcement materials in hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

TELA Bio ContactNora BrennanChief Financial OfficerTELA Bio, Inc.484-320-2930

Investor ContactGreg Chodaczek347-620-7010 ir@telabio.com

