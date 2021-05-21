newsbreak-logo
Nabriva Therapeutics To Present At The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Ireland and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) - Get Report, a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today announced that Ted Schroeder, Chief Executive Offer at Nabriva, will provide a company overview and business update at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The presentation may be accessed by visiting the "Investors" section of the Company's website under the "Events and Presentations" tab at www.nabriva.com.

About Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Nabriva Therapeutics received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for XENLETA ® (lefamulin injection, lefamulin tablets), the first systemic pleuromutilin antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Nabriva Therapeutics is also developing CONTEPO™ (fosfomycin) for injection, a potential first-in-class epoxide antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis. Nabriva entered into an exclusive agreement with subsidiaries of Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA to market, sell and distribute SIVEXTRO ® (tedizolid phosphate) in the United States and certain of its territories.

CONTACTS:

For InvestorsKim AndersonNabriva Therapeutics plc IR@Nabriva.com

For MediaAndrea GreifOgilvy andrea.greif@ogilvy.com 914-772-3027

