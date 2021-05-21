newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Nichols For Your Thoughts: My Memphis interlude

By Meagan Nichols
bizjournals
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly seven years ago, I got an email from one of my former journalism professors at the University of Memphis encouraging me to apply for a reporter position at the Memphis Business Journal. No email has had a greater impact on my life. What followed were a few months of...

www.bizjournals.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interlude#Thoughts#Soul#The University Of Memphis#Acbj#Covid#Mbj Family#Farewell#Goodbyes#Mind#Publisher#Tenure#Friends#School#Today#March#Home#Enchantment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Jobs
Related
Memphis, TNftnnews.com

Memphis Tourism Launches 10-week Outdoor Music Series This Summer

Memphis Tourism, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Downtown Memphis Commission and Beale Street, will launch a 10-week outdoor music series “Get Loud!” on Beale Street’s biggest stage in downtown Memphis. The LIVE music series kicks off Saturday, June 5 with GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter PJ Morton at the...
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Memphis Redbirds return to full capacity at AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds and AutoZone Park plans to return to full capacity beginning Tuesday, May 18. The announcement was made after Shelby County’s new Health Directive lifted mask wearing requirements in outdoor areas. In compliance with the City of Memphis’ rules on City-owned facilities, masks are...
Memphis, TNPosted by
Washington Monthly

Free Community College Is Great, But It Doesn’t Solve Everything

Back in 2019 in Memphis, when Mia A. was beginning her freshman year at Southwest Tennessee Community College, she felt like she had unlimited opportunities. Yes, her parents weren’t particularly supportive of more schooling after high school. The biggest problem was Mia’s father. African American and raised in Chicago, he received disability assistance for his back and neck pain, a burden carried from his work as a custodian. Mia’s mother had immigrated from North Africa with a certificate in cosmetology. Both wanted Mia to work to help support the family. But from an early age, Mia was enchanted by learning. “Books, I loved books,” she told me. “I write poetry, and my teachers encouraged me, and I just want to write more.” She also had the good fortune to live in Tennessee, the first state in the nation to offer free tuition at community colleges for in-state high school graduates, save for the undocumented. So Mia had a chance to move forward despite any parental misgivings.
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Fake Bluff City Jazz Festival scams hundreds of concert goers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With event cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic, many people fell victim to scams. Tickets for a Bluff City Jazz Festival at Levitt Shell was being promoted on a Facebook page in 2020. On April 2020, the Facebook paged announced that the event would be postponed until...
Memphis, TNdailymemphian.com

Grizzlies bump FedExForum capacity ahead of play-in game

The increase in capacity comes after guidance from the Shelby County Health Department. Drew Hill covers the Memphis Grizzlies and is a top-10 APSE winner. He has worked throughout the South writing about college athletics before landing in Memphis.
Tennessee StateRocky Top Talk

Tennessee adds commitment from 2022 tackle Brian Grant

On Monday afternoon, the Tennessee Volunteers added their fifth commitment of the 2022 recruiting cycle. Brian Grant, an offensive tackle prospect out of Florida, gave the Volunteers their first offensive line commit of the class. Grant made the announcement with the following tweet. The 6-8, 270 pound prospect is currently...
Memphis, TNELLE DECOR

Texture and Handmade Touches Define This Moody Memphis Bungalow

Resourcefulness and a knack for hospitality come naturally to the Memphis, Tennessee–based designer Sean Anderson. He’s originally from rural Mississippi, a place where (per the designer and this Mississippi-born reporter) you have to create your own fun. That same home-grown spirit animates Anderson’s approach to design, a career for which he had no formal training but had something just as useful: a mother who encouraged his love of art.
Arizona Statechatsports.com

Arizona men’s tennis falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, 2008 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament, 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament. Arizona men’s tennis saw its season come to an end Monday with a 4-3 loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. UA gave the No. 3 seed...
Tennessee Statebizjournals

More Whataburger locations headed for Middle Tennessee

Whataburger is bringing two more restaurants to the Nashville area. The San Antonio-based restaurant has signed a lease in Mt. Juliet at the corner of North Mt. Juliet and Lebanon roads, according to The Tennessean. Mark Lineberry of Lineberry Properties, who owns the site, confirmed Whataburger will operate in a...
Memphis, TNfreightwaves.com

I-40 bridge over Mississippi River to remain closed indefinitely

The Interstate 40 bridge connecting Memphis, Tennessee, to Arkansas will remain closed at least several weeks for repairs. During a May 11 routine inspection of the bridge, an Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) engineer spotted a fractured beam. “We need to get people off the bridge immediately,” he warned, according...
Tennessee Statewcti12.com

NEW PHOTOS: 17-year Cicadas hatching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cicadas have emerged and are now hatching in parts of Tennessee. Described by a viewer as "alien-like," Brood X is here and for some it might feel apocalyptic. Margaret Carmona snapped photos of dozens of Cicadas near her home in the Washington County/Green County area on...