Charities

One-Year Anniversary Of Pandemic Is Remembered Through Giving Back And Humanitarian Efforts From It Works!

 1 day ago

PALMETTO, Fla., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Pentecost, It Works! CEO and entrepreneur, advocates for philanthropy now more than ever as communities look to rebuild. Throughout his professional career as a business self-starter, he has remained passionate about creating equal opportunity and contributing to charitable initiatives to help others.

According to Pentecost, giving back is an integral part of being a business leader. The "It Works! Gives Back Foundation," co-founded by Pentecost and his wife, Cindy Pentecost, aims to illustrate the impact of collective efforts through encouraging supporters to give what they can and that even the smallest donations can, together, make a difference. For as little as $1 per month, supporters can sign up to make a donation that matters.

"During a pandemic, the stress and pressure on these families are even greater. It's times like these that it's more important than ever to have support from our partners to help the children going through treatment and their families." - Meg Lokey, Executive Director of The Payton Wright Foundation.

It Works!'s loyal customers and distributors are asked to join in and make a difference around the world. During this time of focus and remembrance, It Works! looks to continue cause-worthy impact and take strides to a better global humanitarian future. It Works! Gives Back Foundation partners across a wide number of charitable causes and is proud to support:

  • Anti-Human Trafficking: The It Works! Gives Back Foundation is passionate about shining a light into the darkness of human trafficking and pursuing its end by supporting Selah Freedom.
  • Humanitarian Aid: By supporting the international organization Children's Cup, the It Works! Gives Back Foundation is committed to serving vulnerable children and families around the world with food, water, discipleship, skills training, and hope.
  • International Crisis Response: Through the support of Samaritan's Purse, donations have been sent all around the world to South America, Canada, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and throughout the United States.
  • Fighting Pediatric Cancer: It Works! is dedicated to joining the fight against pediatric cancer, giving to both The Payton Wright Foundation and The V Foundation.
  • Veterans Support: It Works! is honored to be able to help support Veterans through the efforts of the Gary Sinise Foundation, an organization dedicated to honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need.
  • Community Outreach: The It Works! Gives Back Foundation offers year-round support to communities through organizations including food banks, domestic violence shelters, homeless outreach programs, youth development centers, and more.

"Giving back through effective charitable initiatives is an aspect of leadership that I find to be especially crucial," said Pentecost. "It provides an opportunity to express gratitude for those in essential service and gives the chance to make a positive change in the world. By growing our local and global communities, we are becoming better leaders and providing resources for the leaders of tomorrow."

Over the years, Pentecost has discovered the true value in the "business" of giving back. By taking the money he has made and always reinvesting it into the economy and community, he has been able to benefit individuals and businesses on a local, national, and international level.

To learn more about Mark Pentecost, the charitable causes that It Works! Supports, and how to join him in making a difference, please visit The It Works! Gives Back Foundation.

About It Works! Gives Back FoundationThe It Works! Gives Back Foundation (GBF) was founded in 2014 by Mark and Cindy Pentecost. GBF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that strives to make a lasting difference in communities locally and globally through financial, practical, and emotional support. Since its inception, GBF, through its partners, has provided 9.5 million meals to children in need around the world, given to 14 crises across four continents, donated over $175,000 towards pediatric cancer research, and provided financial assistance for over 365 families with children battling cancer.

About It Works!It Works!, a Palmetto, Florida-based direct sales company that was founded in 2001, is known for its health and wellness lines with famed items like their Skinny Brew, a premium coffee. Their innovative product line includes nutrition, lifestyle, and beauty products, including collaborations from celebrities, such as the world-renowned Dr. Paul Nassif. It Works! has received countless awards and accolades. For five consecutive years, It Works! earned a spot on Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America." In 2016, the company was ranked as a "Top 20 Fastest-Growing Direct Sales Organization in North America" by DSN Magazine. Direct Selling News honored the company in 2017 and 2018 with its "Best Place to Work" award, and in 2020, It Works! received Platinum Status by the Consumer-Centric Recognition Program that's hosted by Direct Selling News. The company has expanded into 23 countries and currently has over 150,000 independent distributors worldwide and maintains a debt-free status to date. With a strong brand culture founded in values of connection, friendship, fun, and freedom - It Works! continues to provide science-backed, real solutions for its community of entrepreneurs and consumers.

Visit www.ItWorks.com for additional information.

Follow ItWorks! on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

CONTACT INFORMATION: Tiffany Kayar tiffanyPR@newswiremail.io

