Disc Medicine To Present At The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Disc Medicine, a company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapeutic candidates for serious and debilitating hematologic diseases, today announced that John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Disc Medicine, will provide a corporate presentation on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with hematologic disorders. We are building a unique portfolio of innovative, first-in-class therapeutic candidates that affect fundamental pathways of red blood cell biology. We are committed to developing treatments that empower and bring hope to the many patients who suffer from hematologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

