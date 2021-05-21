newsbreak-logo
Atlanta, GA

Last day for the COVID-19 vaccine at GEMA’s mass vaccination sites

By Terrance Kelly
CBS 46
 1 day ago

ATLANTA (CBS46)—Today is the last day individuals can get a COVID-19 vaccine shots at one of GEMA’s mass vaccination site. According to a post on GEMA’s vaccine website, “After May 21, 2021, all GEMA/HS-managed Mass Vaccination Sites will be closed.”. Officials said there is no appointment necessary for anyone seeking...

