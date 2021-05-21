Motto Mortgage Tailored Solutions Now Open

ORLANDO, Fla., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Florida. Motto Mortgage Tailored Solutions is now open in Orlando and serving all markets throughout the Sunshine State.

Established by real estate expert Gabriel L. Gonzalez Ramos, Motto Mortgage Tailored Solutions is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage.

"Motto Mortgage Tailored Solutions offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Orlando," said Ramos. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker."

Motto Mortgage Tailored Solutions is open for business at 8240 Exchange Dr. Gate 4, Orlando, FL 32809. The office offers borrowers a streamlined, personalized and digital mortgage experience. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Mortgage expert Whitney Mills will serve as a Senior Mortgage Loan Originator for the office. She takes great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders, and work hard to give homebuyers choices - because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Tailored Solutions can be reached at (407) 904-0926.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Tailored Solutions:Motto Mortgage Tailored Solutions NMLS # 2075888 is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Florida, located at 8240 Exchange Dr. Gate 4, Orlando, FL 32809. To learn more, please visit https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/tailored-solutions-orlando/ or call (407) 904-0926.

Whitney Mills: NMLS: 1895791

