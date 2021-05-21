newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Bay Lawmakers Discuss Different State Strategies — And Challenges — On Restoration

By Elizabeth Shwe
marylandmatters.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile 99% of Marylanders and 80% of Virginians live within the Chesapeake Bay watershed, only 30% of people living in Pennsylvania do. Because there are fewer state representatives in Pennsylvania within the watershed, it is more challenging for lawmakers in that state to advance policies to restore the Bay, compared to lawmakers in Maryland or Virginia, legislators said during a panel discussion this week.

www.marylandmatters.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Brown
Person
David Bulova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Clean Water#State Representatives#Delaware Bay#State Legislators#State Lawmakers#State Governments#House Lawmakers#Government Policies#Marylanders#Virginians#Senate#Maryland Lawmakers#Legislative Districts#Legislation#Proposed Appropriations#Localities#Departments#Structural Differences#Coalitions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Chester, IDKPVI Newschannel 6

Lawmakers discuss 2021 General Assembly session

CHESTERTOWN — With this General Assembly session having wrapped on April 12, the District 36 delegation is already looking ahead to next year, with the four Republican lawmakers announcing their intentions to run as a team for re-election in 2022. It was Del. Jay Jacobs, R-36-Kent, who made the announcement...
NFLwashingtoninformer.com

Gov. Hogan, Legislative Leaders Sign Gambling Bill, Repeal State Song

Sports betting. Carryout and delivery of alcohol. College athletes to earn money from endorsements. Those count as just three of the more than 200 bills Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law Tuesday in Annapolis. “We’re also repealing the state song,” Hogan said. “It’s a relic of the confederacy that...
Politicsdelawarepublic.org

State lawmakers discuss transparency over proposed online auction system

State lawmakers seek to overhaul real estate auctions. But some members of the House Judiciary committee have concerns about transparency. State Rep. John Mitchell (D-Elsmere) says sheriffs have discovered lots of inflexibility around the current real estate auction system since the COVID-19 pandemic. His bill would expand the options available...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Chesapeake Bay area lawmakers urge EPA to enforce pollution standards

Senators from the Chesapeake Bay region are asking the Biden administration to enforce strict water pollution standards in Pennsylvania and New York to help meet previously-agreed goals for restoring the Bay. The lawmakers, all Democrats, told new Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan in a letter last month that efforts to reduce certain Bay pollution […] The post Chesapeake Bay area lawmakers urge EPA to enforce pollution standards appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Public HealthNews 12

Gov. Lamont, lawmakers differ on how much to budget for COVID testing

Gov. Ned Lamont wants to devote a quarter of a billion dollars in federal relief funds to COVID-19 testing, but top lawmakers Monday proposed spending just a fraction of that. Connecticut's COVID-19 infection rate is dropping fast, but that rate depends on people getting tested. State lawmakers want to dramatically...
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Lawmakers react to state budget plan

State lawmakers representing Kern County reacted to Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed state budget, which was rolled out on Friday. Here were those emailed to The Californian:. “We have heard the Governor’s lofty promises and rhetoric before. The $75 billion surplus on the heels of a pandemic is the clearest indication that Californians are over-taxed and the tax burden needs to be permanently reduced immediately. California has staggering crises and problems: homelessness, housing affordability, lack of affordable and reliable energy, need for more water infrastructure to endure droughts, wildfires, EDD mismanagement, bad business climate, and high cost of living forcing Californians out of our state. We do not have a revenue problem in our state, we have an incompetent government that cannot fix the basics in our state. We need a new direction that actually achieves real results for all Californians."
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

For now, state lawmakers will keep masks on

Capacity limits put in place last year to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic will be eased in the state Senate and Assembly chambers, top lawmakers on Wednesday announced. The move comes as New York reducing pandemic-induced restrictions as more people are vaccinated and COVID-19 cases fall. But lawmakers...
U.S. PoliticsWSET

Senate Republicans call on Northam to lift remaining COVID restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Senate Republicans are calling on Governor Ralph Northam to lift the state’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions. Last week, Northam announced that the state would follow guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and lift its mask mandate. However, Senate Republicans say "Virginia cannot afford...
Public HealthWBAL Radio

Gov. Hogan to hold COVID-19 news briefing

Gov. Larry Hogan is set to hold a COVID-19 news briefing at 5 p.m., Friday. There is no information yet on what the briefing will be on, but this comes shortly after Hogan's last update. The CDC lifted their indoor mask policy for fully vaccinated individuals (with a few exceptions),...
Warren, NJNews 12

State lawmakers push for expanded broadband access in rural communities

There is now an effort to expand broadband internet access in rural communities in Sussex and Warren counties. State lawmakers highlighted the importance of this effort Friday. They said that residents and business owners in those areas need reliable access to the internet as more of life moves online. The...
Des Moines, IAkiwaradio.com

State Changes COVID 19 Vaccine Strategy

Des Moines, Iowa (RI) — An Iowa Department of Public Health administrator says the state is shifting its strategy for distributing COVID-19 vaccines as demand for the shot continues to decline. Ken Sharp says the department is now advising vaccine providers to prioritize vaccinating individuals over wasting doses. That’s based...