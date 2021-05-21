Bay Lawmakers Discuss Different State Strategies — And Challenges — On Restoration

State lawmakers representing Kern County reacted to Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed state budget, which was rolled out on Friday. Here were those emailed to The Californian:. “We have heard the Governor’s lofty promises and rhetoric before. The $75 billion surplus on the heels of a pandemic is the clearest indication that Californians are over-taxed and the tax burden needs to be permanently reduced immediately. California has staggering crises and problems: homelessness, housing affordability, lack of affordable and reliable energy, need for more water infrastructure to endure droughts, wildfires, EDD mismanagement, bad business climate, and high cost of living forcing Californians out of our state. We do not have a revenue problem in our state, we have an incompetent government that cannot fix the basics in our state. We need a new direction that actually achieves real results for all Californians."