Bay Lawmakers Discuss Different State Strategies — And Challenges — On Restoration
While 99% of Marylanders and 80% of Virginians live within the Chesapeake Bay watershed, only 30% of people living in Pennsylvania do. Because there are fewer state representatives in Pennsylvania within the watershed, it is more challenging for lawmakers in that state to advance policies to restore the Bay, compared to lawmakers in Maryland or Virginia, legislators said during a panel discussion this week.www.marylandmatters.org