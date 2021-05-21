newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

HempFusion Commends The Proposed Hemp Access And Consumer Safety Act

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO)("HempFusion" or the "Company"), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, commends the Hemp Access and Consumer Safety Act (the "Act" or "Bill"), filed by Senators Ron Wyden (D- Ore.), Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) that aims to add hemp, hemp-derived cannabidiol, or a substance containing any other ingredient derived from hemp to the definition of dietary supplement according to the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and would remove certain restrictions that have blocked the emergence of legal consumable hemp products in the United States.

HempFusion has been a longstanding member of the US Hemp Roundtable which is a major advocate for the Bill.

"HempFusion is prepared for both GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) and NDIN (New Dietary Ingredient Notification) which separates us from the vast majority of CBD brands on the market today," stated Dr. Jason Mitchell, HempFusion's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We proudly endorse and commend The Hemp Access and Consumer Safety Act and thank Senators Wyden, Paul and Merkley for their bipartisan support. A major component of our strategic business plan has been to prepare for this day and now we are finally at the door of what will open up the CBD industry for those brands that can properly adhere to FDA's requirements," continued Dr. Mitchell.

"While the Senate bill is more comprehensive than the previously introduced House bill H.R. 841, passage of either will provide a vast and very important boost to the hemp industry, benefitting farmers, producers, manufacturers, small and large retailers and, most importantly, consumers," stated Ola Lessard, HempFusion's Chief Marketing Officer. "The lack of clear regulation for the past several years has had devastating economic impact across many sectors. It's also allowed fly-by-night companies to thrive, selling products that don't meet label claims, aren't manufactured properly, and - in some cases - are actually dangerous to consumers," continued Lessard.

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion's diverse product portfolio comprises 48 SKUs including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion's wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion's CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex™ and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at www.hempfusion.com or www.probulin.com.

Follow HempFusion on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and Probulin on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, " forward-looking statements") that relate to HempFusion's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company's strategic business plan and the Company's other plans, focus and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond HempFusion's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors set forth under " Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and " Risk Factors" in the annual information form of the Company dated March 31, 2021 and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. HempFusion undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for HempFusion to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005089/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
241
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Merkley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Safety#Supplement Safety#Nutrition Supplements#Food Safety#Hempfusion Wellness Inc#Cbdhf#The Company#The Federal Food Drug#Ndin#Co Founder#Senate#House#Probulin Probiotics#Biome Research#Hf Labs#Topicals#The Us Hemp Roundtable#Spins#Company#Federal Food
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Fort Myers, FLU.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA Announces Seizure of Adulterated Dietary Supplements Containing Kratom

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced today that U.S. Marshals, at the agency’s request, seized more than 207,000 units of dietary supplements and bulk dietary ingredients that are or contain kratom, including over 34,000 kilograms of bulk kratom. The dietary supplements are manufactured by Atofil, LLC, which is located in Fort Myers, Florida, and is a subsidiary of Premier Manufacturing Products. The dietary supplements are marketed under the brand names Boosted Kratom, The Devil’s Kratom, Terra Kratom, Sembuh, Bio Botanical, and El Diablo. The seized products are worth approximately $1.3 million.
AgricultureGood News Network

U.S. DEA is Finally Allowing Companies to Grow Their Own Cannabis for Scientific Research

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has just ended what’s been described as a 52-year monopoly on growing cannabis for research purposes. Several large-scale cannabis growers have now been awarded contracts to produce weed for federal research, a move that will hopefully go a long way towards proving what many state and foreign governments already know: Cannabis has powerful medicinal properties, particularly for pain control.
Congress & Courtsgorgenewscenter.com

Wyden, Paul, Merkley Introduce Bill to Update Regulations to Ensure Equal and Safe Access to Hemp-derived CBD Products

Washington, D.C. –U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., today introduced legislation to ensure hemp-derived CBD products are regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) like other legal products used in dietary supplements, foods and beverages – an action that is essential to protecting consumer safety and treating hemp producers fairly.
Medical & BiotechU.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA In Brief: FDA Authorizes Longer Time for Refrigerator Storage of Thawed Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Prior to Dilution, Making Vaccine More Widely Available

The following quote is attributed to Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. Making COVID-19 vaccines widely available is key to getting people vaccinated and bringing the pandemic to an end. Pfizer Inc. submitted data to the FDA to support storage of undiluted, thawed vials of its COVID-19 vaccine for up to one month at refrigerator temperatures. This change should make this vaccine more widely available to the American public by facilitating the ability of vaccine providers, such as community doctors’ offices, to receive, store and administer the vaccine.
Industryishn.com

Be aware of accessibility and safety concerns in industrial spaces

According to OSHA statistics, 5,333 people died on the job in 2019 alone due to a workplace accident. With numbers like these, addressing accessibility and safety concerns in industrial spaces is vital. Companies must work to keep their employees safe and secure on the job to prevent unrecoverable tragedies and mitigate liability costs.
Congress & Courtsfoodmanufacturing.com

Senate Bill Would Clear CBD as a Food Ingredient

Legislation introduced Wednesday in the U.S. Senate would subject CBD to the same federal regulations as other legal food products and dietary supplements, proponents said. U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, both Oregon Democrats, and Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, said although federal law prohibits new ingredients from entering the market if they have been studied or approved as a drug, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has the authority to approve exemptions — but has not done so in the case of cannabidiol derived from hemp.
Medical & BiotechDaily Press

Opinion: Drug company disclosures should be standard fare

I’ve become a big fan of pharmaceutical commercials. In a typical 30-second spot, there seems to be just enough time for the narrator to get the name of medication out before launching into a long and deeply unsettling list of the potential side effects you may have to endure if you take it.
Congress & Courtsnaturalproductsinsider.com

Senators introduce CBD bill for food, dietary supplements

A bill introduced Wednesday in the U.S. Senate would legalize CBD and other hemp-derived ingredients in dietary supplements and conventional food and beverages. The Hemp Access and Consumer Safety Act is critical “to protecting consumer safety and treating hemp producers fairly,” according to a news release from the three senators who introduced the bill: Democrats Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky.
U.S. Politicsthefreshtoast.com

R.I.P. Delta-8 THC: Why States And DEA Want It Banned

There’s no way states were going to just sit back and let people sell delta-8 without restrictions. Delta-8 THC had a good run. People made money, customers were happy, and it all seemed legal to boot. Like all good things in life, states and the DEA are doing everything in their power to ensure that delta-8’s run comes to an end. Let’s talk about why.
Drinkscstoredecisions.com

What Are the Different Types of CBD Products?

With the rise in acceptance and consumption of CBD products, the number of manufacturers, forms and flavors has grown. Market competition has fostered a creative atmosphere among CBD product makers looking for easier, more familiar and tastier ways to deliver CBD, and also coax hesitant consumers to take advantage of CBD’s benefits.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

HempFusion Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Pioneering CBD Brand Apothecanna

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2021-- HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (US:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce it has entered into a Purchase Agreement (as defined below) to acquire 100% interest in APCNA Holdings LLC (“Apothecanna”). Established in 2009, Apothecanna pioneered cannabis-powered body care and topicals, and was the first topicals brand to expand nationally and obtain a Federal Trademark. Focused on the premium recovery, pharmacy, and spa segments, Apothecanna has established itself as an industry leader in the development of innovative, all-natural CBD products.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New method provides greater quality control and safety of heparin drug

A new method to analyze the blood thinning drug Heparin has been developed that can pinpoint contaminants more accurately and quickly, providing greater quality control and safety. An interdisciplinary team from the University of Nottingham's Schools of Pharmacy and Medicine have used the latest chemical imaging technology to identify contaminants...
U.S. Politicsfoodsafetynews.com

Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock grilled on FDA food safety budget

House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa L. DeLauro (D-CT) and House Appropriations Agriculture, Rural Development, Food, and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Subcommittee Chair Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (D-GA), have sent a letter to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D., requesting transparency related to the budget for food safety programs at the FDA.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Benzinga

The DEA To Start Approving Cannabis Medical Research Growers Applications After 50 Years, Crucial For Research

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced on Friday that it will begin approving applications that will allow some cannabis growers to become federally authorized to manufacture the plant for research purposes, reported the Wall Street Journal. What Happened. Though the DEA began asking for applications for additional cannabis cultivators under...
Pharmaceuticalsecowatch.com

10 Best CBD Oils of 2021 Reviewed

Everyone has a different reason to incorporate CBD into their lives. Whether they use CBD to help tackle a difficult health issue like chronic pain, or simply want to take it to help reduce stress and anxiety, CBD offers a natural way to help manage a number of problems. One...
Hair CareThe Daily World

Restolin Reviews: Does It Work? Real Consumer Safety Alerts!

Restolin is a nutritional supplement that claims to support healthy hair growth. By taking two capsules of Restolin daily, you can purportedly give your hair a “natural hair restoration formula.” According to the official Restolin website, the formula can change your life. Does Restolin regrow hair? How does Restolin work?...
Medical & BiotechSeekingalpha.com

Matica Introduces New Cannabis Brand

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2021) - Matica Enterprises Inc. (MMJFF) (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTCQB: MMJFF) ("Matica" or the "Company") and Matica subsidiary, West Island Culture Inc. ("West Island") are pleased to introduce our newest cannabis brand to the market CITOYENTM . CITOYENTM is a more accessible brand of quality cannabis to come out of Montreal's West Island, The People's Flower.
HealthL.A. Weekly

RAW CEO Defends Blunt Smokers from FDA Flavor Ban

The greatest disruptor in the history of rolling papers is coming to the support of those who will be impacted by the FDA’s plans to ban menthol and other flavored cigar products like Backwoods. The FDA is in the process of writing new tobacco standards within the next year to...