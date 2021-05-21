Amicus Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations At The 16th International Congress On Neuromuscular Diseases

newsbreak-logo
PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), today announced two posters for presentation highlighting its development program for Pompe disease at the 16th International Congress on Neuromuscular Diseases (ICNMD) being held virtually, May 21-22 and 28-29, 2021.

ePoster Presentations:

  • Enhancing Delivery of Acid Alpha-Glucosidase to Skeletal Muscle in Pompe Disease: Key Challenges and Attributes of AT-GAA Presenter: Nithya Selvan, Ph.D., Amicus Therapeutics, Philadelphia, PA, USA
  • Efficacy and safety of cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat versus alglucosidase alfa/placebo in late-onset Pompe disease: PROPEL study
  • Presenter: Benedikt Schoser, MD, Department of Neurology, Ludwig-Maximilians-University of Munich, Germany

The posters will be made available on the Amicus website following their respective presentations at the congress.

For more information on the 16 th International Congress on Neuromuscular Diseases, please visit www.icnmd.org.

About Amicus Therapeutics Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company's website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Investors:Andrew FaughnanSr. Director, Investor Relations afaughnan@amicusrx.com(609) 662-3809

Media:Diana MooreHead of Global Corporate Communications dmoore@amicusrx.com(609) 662-5079

FOLD-G

