The stock market was mixed on Friday, with major market indexes climbing early but then starting to fall back as the morning progressed. Investors remain upbeat about the future of the U.S. economy but worry about inflation and the potential impact on the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates. As of 11 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) was up 246 points to 34,330, and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) had picked up 14 points to 4,174. However, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) had given up 13 points to 13,523.