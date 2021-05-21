newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Talos Energy Provides Interim Zama Unitization Update

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

HOUSTON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (TALO) - Get Report today provided an interim update regarding the unitization process for the Company's Zama discovery in offshore Mexico. Talos's interim update clarifies information recently disclosed by Petróleos Mexicanos ("Pemex") in its Annual Report. Talos, Block 7 partners and Pemex, with involvement from the Mexican Ministry of Energy ("SENER"), are working to finalize terms of a Unitization and Unit Operating Agreement ("UUOA") based on international best practices and considering inputs from the parties. The UUOA will address initial tract participating interest splits, the mechanism to re-determine those splits in the future and operatorship, among other key topics. A third-party reservoir engineering firm engaged by the Block 7 partners and Pemex to evaluate Initial Tract Participation ("ITP") within the Zama reservoir recently concluded that the Block 7 consortium led by Talos holds 49.6% of the gross interest in Zama and Pemex holds 50.4%. The UUOA will separately provide for specific milestones upon which participating interest splits among the Zama parties will be re-determined and adjusted based on evolving data collected over the asset lifecycle. Redetermination provisions are standard in unitizations and ensure equitable participation over time. Under the redetermination provisions in the Zama UUOA, Block 7 partners and Pemex will reevaluate the ITP and subsequently determined splits in line with international best practices.

Talos President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan commented: "We continue to push in earnest to reach full agreement on the commercial terms of the unitization. We believe the recent third-party analysis underestimates relevant data obtained during the appraisal campaign. As you will recall, Talos engaged Netherland, Sewell & Associates to prepare an independent evaluation last year which concluded that the Block 7 consortium holds 59.6% and Pemex holds 40.4% of the gross interest in Zama, respectively. Regardless of the ITP established in the final UUOA, we expect that the true percentages will ultimately be realized through the re-determination process, which is a standard component of any unitization agreement and a global best practice, and other factors. ITP percentages are a single variable among those still being determined, most importantly operatorship. We remain confident that Talos is best positioned to operate the field moving forward and we will further update the market once a commercial agreement on the unitization has been reached."

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos Energy (TALO) - Get Report is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing cash flows and long-term value through its operations, currently in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As one of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, we leverage decades of geology, geophysics and offshore operations expertise towards the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. Our activities in offshore Mexico provide high impact exploration opportunities in an oil rich emerging basin. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com .

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Sergio Maiworm +1.713.328.3008 investor@talosenergy.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this communication, regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this communication, the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "forecast, "may," "objective," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events.

We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. These risks include, but are not limited to, the final outcome of the UUOA, the results of any ITP re-determinations, commodity price volatility, including the sharp decline in oil prices beginning in March 2020, the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") and governmental measures related thereto on global demand for oil and natural gas and on the operations of our business, the ability or willingness of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries ("OPEC") and non-OPEC countries, such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, to set and maintain oil production levels and the impact of any such actions, lack of transportation and storage capacity as a result of oversupply, government regulations and actions or other factors, inflation, lack of availability of drilling and production equipment and services, environmental risks, drilling and other operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in estimating reserves and in projecting future rates of production, cash flow and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, the possibility that the anticipated benefits of recent acquisitions are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of such acquisitions, and other factors that may affect our future results and business, generally, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 11, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on May 6, 2021.

Should one or more of these risks occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that we or persons acting on our behalf may issue. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication.

Estimates for our future production volumes are based on assumptions of capital expenditure levels and the assumption that market demand and prices for oil and gas will continue at levels that allow for economic production of these products. The production, transportation, marketing and storage of oil and gas are subject to disruption due to transportation, processing and storage availability, mechanical failure, human error, hurricanes and numerous other factors. Our estimates are based on certain other assumptions, such as well performance, which may vary significantly from those assumed. Therefore, we can give no assurance that our future production volumes will be as estimated.

CAUTIONARY NOTE TO INVESTORS

The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable and possible reserves that meet the SEC's definitions for such terms. In this communication, the Company uses certain broader terms such as "original oil in place," or "OOIP" that the SEC's guidelines strictly prohibit the Company from including in filings with the SEC. These types of estimates do not represent, and are not intended to represent, any category of reserves based on SEC definitions, are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and do not constitute "reserves" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. These estimates are subject to greater uncertainties, and accordingly, are subject to a substantially greater risk of actually being realized. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures and risk factors in the reports the Company files with the SEC.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talos-energy-provides-interim-zama-unitization-update-301296674.html

SOURCE Talos Energy

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
241
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Of Oil#Operations Management#Energy Management#Offshore Drilling#International Operations#Business Operations#Talos Energy Inc#The Company#Company#Petr Leos Mexicanos#Pemex#Itp#Sewell Associates#Block 7#Talos Energy Talos Energy#Sec#Talos President#Government Regulations#Offshore Mexico#Applicable Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Centennial Resource Development To Participate In The UBS Global Energy Conference

DENVER, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. ("Centennial" or the "Company") (CDEV) - Get Report today announced that Sean R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Matt R. Garrison, Chief Operating Officer, and George S. Glyphis, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the UBS Global Energy Conference to be held virtually on May 25, 2021.
Energy Industryhartenergy.com

Talos, Pemex Continue Work Toward Unitization Deal for Zama Field

Houston-based Talos Energy Inc. said May 21 that the company and its partners continue to work with state-owned Pemex and the Mexican Ministry of Energy to finalize terms of a unitization and unit operating agreement (UUOA) concerning the Talos-led Block 7 consortium’s Zama discovery offshore Mexico. The agreement will address...
Energy Industrymining.com

BHP sells stake in Gulf of Mexico’s Neptune field

Neptune is structured as a joint venture between BHP (35%), EnVen (30%), W&T Energy VI LLC (20%) and 31 Offshore LLC (15%). “As a reputable operator with deepwater experience in the Gulf of Mexico, EnVen is ideally placed to take operatorship of Neptune and we’re committed to a safe and smooth transition of operations,” Geraldine Slattery, BHP’s president of petroleum operations, said in a news release.
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Manganese X Provides Update Regarding the Graphano Energy Spin-Out Timing and Record Date

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MontrÃ©al, QuÃ©bec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the proposed timing of the previously-announced statutory plan of arrangement with Graphano Energy Ltd. ("Graphano"), to spin out its Lac Aux Bouleaux graphite property, located in the province of Quebec. The Company and Graphano are awaiting approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for Graphano to list on the TSXV on a post-spin-out basis (tentative trading symbol GEL). Upon receipt from the TSXV, the Company will set a record date for the distribution of Graphano ("GEL") shares to shareholders of Manganese X, on the basis of one GEL share for every eight Manganese X shares held on the specified record date.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

NG Energy Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report Regarding Management Cease Trade Order and Update on Annual Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) provides an update further to its news release dated May 4, 2021 with respect to the management cease trade order ("MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"). The MCTO was issued in connection with the filing of the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and certifications (the "Annual Filings").
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Update On Impact Of Colombian National Protests And Blockades

CALGARY, Alberta, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) today announced an update on the impact of the ongoing national protests in Colombia on the Company's operations. All production volumes are unaudited and on a working interest before royalties ( "WI") basis and are expressed in barrels of oil per day ( "bopd"), unless otherwise stated.
Austin, TXaustinnews.net

Cipherloc Provides Business and Capitalization Update

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK) ('CipherLoc'), a developer of advanced encryption technology, today provided an update on its business developments and capitalization following the filing of its Form 10-Q for the fiscal second quarter, ended March 31, 2021. 'We have made significant progress...
Energy Industryenergyvoice.com

Japex sells Canadian shale gas stake to Petronas

Japan’s Japex will sell its 10% stake in a Canadian shale gas project to Malaysia’s Petronas amid concerns over profitability and its carbon footprint. Japex is divesting its share of a joint venture that is responsible for shale development and production in the North Montney region of British Columbia. The...
Energy Industryworldoil.com

Sasol nets $361 million on Mozambique pipeline stake sale

(Bloomberg) --Sasol Ltd. agreed to sell a 30% stake in a natural gas pipeline running from Mozambique to South Africa for as much as 5.1 billion rand ($361 million) in order to pay down debt. The deal rounds out an accelerated asset-sale program that has helped Sasol reduce borrowings that...
Energy Industryngtnews.com

Seaboard Energy Utilizing Topsoe Tech to Produce Renewable Diesel

Seaboard Energy, a company that specializes in alternative energy sources, has chosen Haldor Topsoe’s HydroFlex renewable fuel technology to produce renewable diesel from tallow and soybean oil. The 6,500 barrels-per-day renewable diesel unit is currently under construction at Seaboard Energy’s site in Hugoton, Kan., and is scheduled for operation at...
Colorado Statehartenergy.com

Project Canary Forms Partnership with Colorado’s Largest Energy Provider

Project Canary formed a new partnership in Colorado as demand increases for the Denver-based startup’s technology to certify low-emission intensity natural gas due to growing interest in the energy sector on ESG and sustainability. Within this year so far, Project Canary has launched several projects for its continuous, on-site, real-time...
Industrymodernreaders.com

Reviewing Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Trillion Energy International...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Japex exits North Montney shale gas project

The company said that it is exiting the Canadian project due to uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Japan Petroleum Exploration (Japex) has sold its 10% stake in the North Montney shale gas project in Canada to the operator Petronas, the company said on May 13. Japex said it...
Trafficnaturalgasworld.com

India to lead oil, gas pipeline additions by 2025

India will lead global planned and announced oil and gas trunk pipeline length additions by 2025. India is expected to lead the global planned and announced trunk or transmission pipeline length additions projects among the countries between 2021 and 2025, contributing around 23% of global pipeline additions by 2025, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Gensource Provides Summary Update on Its Tugaske Project

Gensource Potash Corporation ("Gensource" or the "Company") (TSX.V:GSP) a fertilizer development company focused on a sustainable and modular approach to potash production, is pleased to provide a general update on its activities and the current status of various workstreams the Company is engaged in to advance its Tugaske Project. Mike...