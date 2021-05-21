newsbreak-logo
Red White & Bloom Shareholders Approve Deferring The Conversion Date Of The Preferred Shares To October 24, 2021

GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTC: RWBYF) ("RWB" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of the special meeting of the holders of common shares and the Series 2 convertible preferred shares and a class meeting of the holders of the Series 2 convertible preferred shares held today (the "Special Meeting").

At the Special Meeting, shareholders representing 99.62% of the votes cast attached to the common shares and the Series 2 preferred convertible shares and 98.44% percent of the votes cast attached to the series 2 convertible preferred shares, voted to approve a special resolution authorizing the Company to alter the articles of the Company that will in effect change the conversion date of the Series 2 convertible preferred shares such that each Series 2 shareholder shall be entitled to convert any whole number of Series 2 convertible preferred shares into validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable common shares on any business day after the eighteenth month anniversary, being October 24th, 2021, of the date upon which the Series 2 convertible preferred shares were issued by the Company (the "Alternation").

In order for the resolution to pass, the Company required approval from two-thirds (2/3) of the votes cast by the common shareholders and the Series 2 shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Special Meeting. Management would like to thank shareholders of their overwhelming support of the Alternation resolution.

After careful consideration from the advice of its professional advisors, among other things, the board of directors believes that the holders of common shares, the holders of Series 2 convertible preferred shares and the Company as a whole will each benefit from the Alteration as it will allow the Company more time to build investor awareness in the Company, which in turn should allow for a more orderly market for the common shares when the Series 2 convertible preferred shares are convertible.

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.The Company is positioning itself to be one of the top three multi-state cannabis operators active in the U.S. legal cannabis and hemp sector. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on the major US markets, including Florida, Illinois, California, Michigan, Oklahoma and Arizona with respect to cannabis, and the US and internationally for hemp-based CBD products.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Brad Rogers" Brad Rogers, CEO

For more information about Red White & Bloom Brands Inc., please contact:

Tyler Troup, Managing DirectorCircadian Group IR IR@RedWhiteBloom.com

Visit us on the web: www.RedWhiteBloom.com

Follow us on social media:Twitter: @rwbbrandsFacebook: @redwhitebloombrandsInstagram: @redwhitebloombrands

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release includes information relating to the new team members expertise and how the Company will benefit from their ability to assist the Company implement its business plan. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: risks associated with the implementation of the Company's business plan and matters relating thereto, risks associated with the cannabis industry, competition, regulatory change, the need for additional financing, reliance on key personnel, the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors, and the volatility of the Company's common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the Company's proposed business, such as failure of the business strategy and government regulation; risks related to the Company's operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital, reliance on key and qualified personnel, insurance, competition, intellectual property and reliable supply chains; risks related to the Company and its business generally. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

