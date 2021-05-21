Coty Announces Simona Cattaneo To Step Down

newsbreak-logo
Coty Inc. (COTY) - Get Report, one of the world's leading beauty companies and the global leader in fragrances, today announced that Simona Cattaneo is to step down from her role as President, Luxury Brands, after five years at Coty. Cattaneo will remain with the company until Summer 2021. Her successor will be announced in due course.

Commenting on the announcement, Sue Y. Nabi, Coty's CEO said:

"I want to sincerely thank Simona for her leadership, commitment and passion over the last five years. She played a key role in building our prestige brands portfolio - expanding our presence in the make-up space, and strengthening our relationships with Coty's licensors, as well as successfully integrating Kim and Kylie's beauty businesses into our portfolio. Simona has helped lay the foundations for Coty's long-term success and we wish her the very best in the next chapter of her career."

Simona Cattaneo, said:

"Having joined Coty in 2016 as Chief Marketing Officer, it has been a fantastic experience to work with so many inspirational people as I have progressed through the organization. Coty is fortunate to have passionate and dedicated staff throughout business and strong relationships with our licensors. As I move on from Coty to pursue other interests, I'm delighted to see the business positioned for future success."

About Coty Inc.

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty's products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com.

