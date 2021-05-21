newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Emerald Creek Capital Provides $55 Million Loan On Iconic Landmark Building In Manhattan's Union Square

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan-based real estate lender Emerald Creek Capital ("ECC") has announced the closing of a $55,000,000 bridge loan on the northeastern corner of Union Square in Manhattan. The loan is secured by a Class-A mixed-use building containing 73,113 square feet of net rentable area.

As the former home of the historic Tammany Hall, the landmark building recently underwent an $85 million renovation, including the addition of a stunning panoramic glass dome. The 12,000 square foot dome was constructed to resemble the shell of a turtle rising out of the water - the namesake of the 17 th century leader Chief Tammanend, who was celebrated as a champion of peace and friendship.

Union Square is a central Manhattan neighborhood known for trendy restaurants, sought-after retail shopping, and high-quality mixed-use buildings surrounding the iconic park. This property offers multiple open floors of elliptical, light-filled office space along with expansive 21' ceiling heights and broad views overlooking Union Square Park. Together with the highly visible and distinctive exterior, the renovated building creates an ideal opportunity for both retail and office tenants.

"The strength of the collateral is unmatched both from an architectural design and location standpoint," says ECC Managing Partner Mark Bahiri. "The property offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for tenants to build their brand in one of the most coveted live-work neighborhoods in New York City. The strong borrower sponsorship added to the appeal of the transaction."

Financing for the loan was originated by ECC Managing Director Jeff Seidler and arranged by Egor Petrov of Estreich & Company. "It was a pleasure working with Emerald Creek's team on this transaction. They showed flexibility when needed and executed the deal extremely quickly," comments Petrov, who secured the financing for a subsidiary of Reading International, Inc.

About: With offices in Manhattan, Boston, Pennsylvania and South Florida, Emerald Creek Capital has built a reputation as the industry leader in the alternative finance space. The firm provides bridge loans secured by commercial real estate in primary markets through both its domestic and offshore investment vehicles. To date, the firm has provided over $2 billion in 1 st mortgage loans across more than 400 loan transactions.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerald-creek-capital-provides-55-million-loan-on-iconic-landmark-building-in-manhattans-union-square-301296666.html

SOURCE Emerald Creek Capital

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
241
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Commercial Real Estate#Mortgage Loans#Historic Buildings#Square Inc#Square Feet#Commercial Buildings#Ecc Managing Partner#Estreich Company#Union Square Park#Square Foot#Bridge Loans#Multiple Open Floors#Office Space#Net Rentable Area#Retail Shopping#Tenants#Trendy Restaurants#Broad Views#South Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

Sales Launch For FÖRENA’s Exterior At 540 Sixth Avenue In Chelsea, Manhattan

Sales are now underway at FÖRENA, a 12-story residential building at 540 Sixth Avenue in Chelsea. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects and developed by Landsea Homes and DNA Development, the structure will yield 50 units spread across 80,000 square feet of residential space. Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes of The Eklund Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman are handling marketing and sales of the one- to three-bedroom units. Prices begin at $1.3 million for homes at the property, located at the corner of West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue.
Retailtherealdeal.com

Alto Real Estate buys Lincoln Road retail building for $19M

Alto Real Estate Funds bought a Lincoln Road building for $18.9 million, marking the third South Beach retail deal so far this month. Gombinski Properties sold the property at 900-904 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach to Alto Real Estate, which offers several funds to investors, according to deal broker Ran Ziv.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Ongoing Demand For Multifamily Units Helps Fuel Real Estate Investment Boom - 'Urban Bay Housing Fund' Opens Commercial Real Estate Loan Office

TAMPA, Fla, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Bay Housing Fund officially announced the opening of its new office set for June 1, located in the heart of Tampa. Led by Caleb Walsh, nationally recognized real estate expert and one of the Top 100 People in Real Estate to watch by Top 100 Magazine, Urban Bay has positioned itself to help other investors by offering premium commercial real estate (CRE) loans - specializing in working with clients who have had trouble dealing with a bank in the past.
Real EstateCommercial Observer

Hines Global Picks Up Trophy Office in DC’s Capitol Riverfront

Hines Global Income Trust has acquired 1015 Half Street, a 396,000-square-foot, trophy office asset in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Riverfront. Neither the price nor seller was disclosed; however, public records show that Opus East and Prudential Real Estate Investors (now known as PGIM Real Estate) developed the Class A, LEED Gold-certified building in 2011, and it was assessed at $158 million last year.
Real Estateveranda.com

Harry Winston's Former Fifth Avenue Home Just Hit the Market for $32.5 Million

Iconic jewelry designer Harry Winston's former Fifth Avenue home just hit the market for $32.5 million, and it is an absolute dream. This home exudes all the glamour and views one desires in a pre-war apartment on the Upper East Side. Boasting 5,740 square feet, exquisite architectural details, soaring ceilings, original moldings, and herringbone floors, it's truly a crown jewel of the avenue's Gold Coast.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Nearly 30,000-Square-Foot Palm Beach Estate Sells for $95 Million

Is there anywhere more popular among the biggest-spending real estate buyers in the U.S. right now than Palm Beach? Wednesday’s $95 million sale of an oceanfront estate in the upmarket Florida enclave suggests not. Abutting the sandy shores of the Atlantic Ocean, the Italian-style mansion changed hands in an off-market...
Real Estaterew-online.com

Harbor Group closes first CLO with $558M in deals

Harbor Group International has closed commercial real estate CLO with a $558 million aggregated deal balance as the investment firm positions itself further to take advantage of rising demand for financing in a post-COVID world. The offering is comprised exclusively of bridge loans on multifamily assets across the United States.
Denver, COJLL

$22.84M financing lined up for suburban Denver office asset

DENVER – May 20, 2021 – JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $22.84 million in financing for 116 Inverness, a suburban Class A office building totaling 216,999 square feet in Englewood, Colorado. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Miller Global Properties, to secure a floating-rate acquisition...
Camas, WAyieldpro.com

Parkview Financial provides $42 million construction loan for 141-unit waterfront apartment/condominium project in Camas, Washington

Parkview Financial has announced it has provided a $42 million construction loan to Kirkland Development for the construction of The Ledges at Columbia Palisades, an entitled 90-unit apartment and 51 condominium project located at 19801 East Ascension Loop in Camas, WA. The project sits at the border of Vancouver, WA with downtown Vancouver located 10.5 miles to the west and downtown Portland about 16 miles south. It is anticipated for completion in 2022.