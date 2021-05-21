Altair Future.AI Global Event To Demonstrate How Artificial Intelligence And Analytics Accelerate Digital Transformation

newsbreak-logo
Event will feature presentations from NVIDIA, Rolls-Royce, HSBC, Intel, Google, JLR, Microsoft, Oracle, and more

TROY, Mich., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI) will hold its Future.AI event, June 15-17. This virtual event will showcase advances in analytics and AI that solve challenges and drive next-level results in manufacturing, banking, financial services, insurance, retail, government agencies, education, and healthcare.

"As the convergence of technologies is changing the global technology landscape and evolving business strategies, we are seeing companies of all sizes and in all industries start to embrace digital transformation," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "Future.AI is the ideal event for business leaders to gain inspiration, insights, and best practices that can be applied to their organizations, regardless of where they fall in their digital transformation journey."

The global event will connect scientists, engineers, business teams, and creative thinkers who are harnessing the power of data analytics and AI to gain competitive advantages and drive better business results. Attendees will be empowered to discover their data potential and learn from those who are operationalizing data analytics and AI to compete more effectively. Future.AI will include insightful keynotes from thought leaders, panels of experts addressing the latest trends, and more, including:

  • Keynote presentation from Dr. Anima Anandkumar, director of machine learning research, NVIDIA
  • "AI Takes to the Cloud" panel featuring Intel, Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Oracle
  • "AI and Digital Transformation: Paving a Path to Better Business Outcomes," fireside chat with Capgemini and Sam Mahalingam, Altair chief technical officer
  • "Women in Data Analytics" panel will explore challenges and opportunities for women in a male-dominated field
  • Industry-specific breakout sessions featuring Rolls-Royce, HSBC, Jaguar Land Rover, FlexTrade, KLA, BreakForth, Mabe, and Meyers Constructors

To learn more and to register for Future.AI, visit https://web.altair.com/future-ai-2021.

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Contacts

Corporate/Americas/ Asia Pacific Jennifer Ristic+1.216.849.3109 Jristic@altair.com

Altair Europe/The Middle East/ Africa Evelyn Gebhardt+49 6421 9684351 gebhardt@altair.com

Investor RelationsThe Blueshirt Group Monica Gould +1 212.871.3927 Lindsay Savarese - +1 212.331.8417 ir@altair.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altair-futureai-global-event-to-demonstrate-how-artificial-intelligence-and-analytics-accelerate-digital-transformation-301296684.html

SOURCE Altair

