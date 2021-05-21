Altair Future.AI Global Event To Demonstrate How Artificial Intelligence And Analytics Accelerate Digital Transformation

Event will feature presentations from NVIDIA, Rolls-Royce, HSBC, Intel, Google, JLR, Microsoft, Oracle, and more

TROY, Mich., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI) will hold its Future.AI event, June 15-17. This virtual event will showcase advances in analytics and AI that solve challenges and drive next-level results in manufacturing, banking, financial services, insurance, retail, government agencies, education, and healthcare.

"As the convergence of technologies is changing the global technology landscape and evolving business strategies, we are seeing companies of all sizes and in all industries start to embrace digital transformation," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "Future.AI is the ideal event for business leaders to gain inspiration, insights, and best practices that can be applied to their organizations, regardless of where they fall in their digital transformation journey."

The global event will connect scientists, engineers, business teams, and creative thinkers who are harnessing the power of data analytics and AI to gain competitive advantages and drive better business results. Attendees will be empowered to discover their data potential and learn from those who are operationalizing data analytics and AI to compete more effectively. Future.AI will include insightful keynotes from thought leaders, panels of experts addressing the latest trends, and more, including:

Keynote presentation from Dr. Anima Anandkumar, director of machine learning research, NVIDIA

"AI Takes to the Cloud" panel featuring Intel, Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Oracle

"AI and Digital Transformation: Paving a Path to Better Business Outcomes," fireside chat with Capgemini and Sam Mahalingam, Altair chief technical officer

"Women in Data Analytics" panel will explore challenges and opportunities for women in a male-dominated field

Industry-specific breakout sessions featuring Rolls-Royce, HSBC, Jaguar Land Rover, FlexTrade, KLA, BreakForth, Mabe, and Meyers Constructors

To learn more and to register for Future.AI, visit https://web.altair.com/future-ai-2021.

