Cancer

Autolus Notice Of Annual General Meeting (AGM) On Friday, June 18, 2021

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

Attendance in person is not permitted

LONDON, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today posted notice of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to shareholders (the "Notice"), which can be viewed and downloaded from www.autolus.com. The Notice states that the AGM is scheduled to be held at Autolus headquarters in White City at 1.00 pm BST (8.00 am EDT) on Friday, June 18, 2021.

At present, measures restricting movement and gatherings are in force in England to address the spread of COVID-19. Among other things, these measures prohibit persons from participating in gatherings consisting of six or more people in any indoor space ("COVID-19 Measures"). The UK government has indicated in its "roadmap" that these restrictions will still be in place by the time of our AGM. Accordingly, the Company and its shareholders are required to comply with these measures in holding the AGM.

In order to ensure that our AGM may proceed on Friday, 18 June 2021 in compliance with the COVID-19 Measures, arrangements have been made for a quorum of two shareholders only to be present at our AGM this year. On this basis, the Board has concluded that as long as the COVID-19 Measures remain in force, shareholders must not attend the AGM in person this year and, instead, should submit proxy votes as described below. In compliance with the COVID-19 Measures, it is expected that no members of the Board will attend the AGM in person.

Arrangements for the 2021 AGMThe AGM will be convened at the address set out in the Notice with the minimum required quorum of two shareholders present in order to conduct the business of the meeting. The results of the poll votes on the proposed resolutions will be announced, in the usual way, via a press release, as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the AGM. Given the meeting format changes, and the need to keep the people present to a minimum, no webcast will be provided.

VotingIt is as important as ever that shareholders cast their votes in respect of the business of the AGM. This year, if you want your vote to count, you must vote ahead of the meeting as it will not be possible to do so during the AGM. Any advance voting must be done by completing a proxy form, submitting proxy instructions electronically or casting your votes through the medium attributable to the way that you hold your shares. We strongly encourage you to vote as early as possible.

If appointing a proxy, shareholders are strongly encouraged to appoint the "Chair of the meeting" to ensure their appointed proxy is present and can vote on their behalf.

About Autolus Therapeutics plcAutolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

Contact:

Julia Wilson+44 (0) 7818 430877 j.wilson@autolus.com

Susan A. NoonanS.A. Noonan Communications+1-212-966-3650 susan@sanoonan.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proxy Voting#Company Headquarters#Uk#Business Development#AUTL#Board#Autolus Headquarters#Shareholders#Required Quorum#Proxy Instructions#Proxy Votes#Globe Newswire#Covid 19 Measures#Arrangements#London#Cancer Cells#Product Candidates
