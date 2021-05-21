newsbreak-logo
Energy Industry

Centennial Resource Development To Participate In The UBS Global Energy Conference

DENVER, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. ("Centennial" or the "Company") (CDEV) - Get Report today announced that Sean R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Matt R. Garrison, Chief Operating Officer, and George S. Glyphis, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the UBS Global Energy Conference to be held virtually on May 25, 2021.

About Centennial Resource Development, Inc.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company's assets and operations, which are held and conducted through Centennial Resource Production, LLC, are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. For additional information about the Company, please visit www.cdevinc.com.

Contact:

Hays MabryDirector, Investor Relations(832) 240-3265ir@cdevinc.com

