WhatAcca.com Strikes Gold

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

STOKE-ON-TRENT, England, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading football accumulator website WhatAcca.com has been giving email subscribers and Twitter followers plenty of reasons to celebrate during the months of April and May thanks to the delivery of winning football accas on a regular basis, with the return on investment being 130% in the past two months.

WhatAcca.com identified a gap in the market when it came to providing stats-based accumulator tips.

While the site has always prided itself on delivering long-term profits every football season, the recent accumulator tips have seen readers and subscribers in the winners' enclosure time and time again.

WhatAcca.com Deliver Acca Hat-Tricks for April and May

During this period, WhatAcca.com provided thirty-nine accumulator betting tips free-of-charge to their 13,000 subscribers who were duly rewarded with six winning bets at odds of 8/1, 12/1, 17/1, 16/1, 17/1 and 14/1.

That meant that a £10 stake on every acca would have yielded aprofit of £510.

The WhatAcca.com Team Remain Focused on Value Picks

Owner Gavin Walters is overjoyed with the success being enjoyed by the WhatAcca.com subscribers at the moment and feels confident that the expert tipsters at the site can continue to deliver the goods.

He said: "WhatAcca.com has a long and proud history of delivering winning accumulator tips although the past two months have seen readers hitting the jackpot time and time again.

"Our main aim is to help our followers. We've earned the confidence of thousands of followers, with new members joining every day, especially in the wake of this recent success."

WhatAcca.com Looking Ahead to Euro 2020

While the domestic season might be coming to an end, the WhatAcca.com team are hoping to carry their strong form into the delayed 2020 European Championships, with plenty of betting opportunities knocking around.

The team will be studying hard to cover accumulators across all stages of the competition.

About WhatAcca.com

Founded in 2014, Whatacca.com Tips is the flagship website of Elworth Media Ltd. What Acca provides betting advice and free betting tips to its followers all over the world. Followers use the website to place better bets and remain in control of their betting habits by making better decisions. The team is made up of industry experts who have all worked for online bookmakers.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whataccacom-strikes-gold-301296647.html

SOURCE WhatAcca.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
