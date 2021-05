Hardly a week goes by that I don't read a news article about the effects that working from home is having on our bodies, what with our reduced step-counts and our necks craned downward toward our computer screens. Last spring, when the pandemic forced offices to close and sent most workers home with nothing but their laptops, we did our best to adapt to what we thought was going to be a temporary change of scenery. It soon became evident, however, that many of our home workstations weren't equipped with the sorts of ergonomic(-ish) desk chairs, secondary monitors and laptop stands that made our office lives in the before times less… painful. Indeed, many of our WFH setups still fall short.