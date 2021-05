Thank you to everyone who stopped by our booth at the Farmers Market on Saturday morning, May 8. On that date we distributed 150 tree and shrub seedlings we purchased from the Vernon County Land and Water Conservation Department. Each seedling was accompanied by directions on how to properly plant the item this spring. We are looking forward to several return visits to the Market this season. Watch our “Viroqua Library” Facebook page for information on when we will be back out at the Market.