What Bosses Really Think of Remote Workers

Being attentive and listening to employee needs and feelings is a good way to start, as well as being flexible and open in ways that can allow them to feel more comfortable. Recent events have changed the world of work in an array of different ways, and one of the biggest shifts we’ve seen is a move out of offices and traditional workspaces and into home working environments. More people are working from home than ever before, and this can offer both benefits and drawbacks for businesses and individual workers alike.