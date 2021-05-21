newsbreak-logo
What Bosses Really Think of Remote Workers

By Olga Khazan
GovExec.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s CEOs have a message for people who love working from home: Your happy days are numbered. Remote work is “suboptimal,” Jonathan Wasserstrum, the CEO of the New York commercial-real-estate company SquareFoot, told me. “I believe that work is better when most of the people are in the office most of the time together,” he said. As if to prove his point, at that moment our phone connection grew fuzzy, prompting him to sarcastically add, “Oh, because remote is so great, right?”

