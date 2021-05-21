Eight arrests made over racist online abuse of Tottenham player
Eight men have been arrested by police and four others interviewed under caution following an investigation into the racist abuse of a Tottenham Hotspur player. The player was the subject of online attacks during Spurs’ Premier League fixture at home to Manchester United on 11 April. He has not been identified by the Metropolitan Police. On 30 April United banned six supporters for allegedly abusing Son Heung-min on social media on the day of the game.www.theguardian.com