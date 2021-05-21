Eight arrests made over racist online abuse of Tottenham player

There has been a more than 300 per cent increase in antisemitic incidents reported in recent days, a cabinet minister has told MPs.Robert Jenrick, the communities secretary, also denounced a series of attacks that took place over the weekend as “racist and extremely serious crimes”.He told the Commons: “No-one could fail to be appalled by the disgraceful scenes of antisemitic abuse being directed at members of the Jewish community in the past week.“In Chigwell, Rabbi Rafi Goodwin was hospitalised after being attacked outside his synagogue. In London, activists drove through Golders Green and Finchley, both areas with large Jewish...