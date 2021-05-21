MIAMI HEAT WAVE

The Milwaukee Bucks will play their last home game of the regular season Saturday night, closing it out against potential Playoff opponent, the Miami Heat. Giannis Antetokounmpo went for dunk after dunk against the Indiana Pacers in Milwaukee’s 142-133 victory. He poured in 40 points and 15 rebounds on a ridiculous 14-18 shooting performance. Three other starters had 20+ too, and once again, the Bucks needed it. As the season winds down, they continue to put up lackluster defensive efforts against non-elite opponents, a trend that I’m chalking up more to the late stages of the season than a sign of an impending implosion. I’m not sure this team will be able to put it all together defensively in the postseason, but here’s hoping these prove to be anomalies. We’ll find out soon. This game should offer a solid test given that the Heat are 8-2 in their last 10 and just beat Philly, 106-94.