Four Communications Strategies For Boosting Recruiting And Retention
Elizabeth Shea is EVP, Public Relations at REQ, an award-winning marketing, brand management and PR company. When most of us think of PR, we think of how it can help increase our companies’ exposure to customers, investors and partners, but PR can also serve a vital role in employee recruitment and retention. In fact, PR and communications can be great tools for telling prospective and current employees what sets your company apart from the rest and why they should choose your organization.www.forbes.com