Career Development & Advice

Four Communications Strategies For Boosting Recruiting And Retention

By Elizabeth Shea
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Elizabeth Shea is EVP, Public Relations at REQ, an award-winning marketing, brand management and PR company. When most of us think of PR, we think of how it can help increase our companies’ exposure to customers, investors and partners, but PR can also serve a vital role in employee recruitment and retention. In fact, PR and communications can be great tools for telling prospective and current employees what sets your company apart from the rest and why they should choose your organization.

Forbes

Forbes

