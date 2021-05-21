Four Communications Strategies For Boosting Recruiting And Retention

Diversity, equity and inclusion aren’t just long overdue in the workplace. They’re key to innovation, excellence and the overall success within a business. “Consider the fact that your organization might only have been doing this for one or two years, definitely less than 10 years. But we have 400 years of a history in this country that perpetuates certain stereotypes, so we have to allow ourselves some space in understanding this,” said Jennifer R. Joe Ph.D., Cohen Family Director of Diversity in the Lerner College of Business at the University of Delaware. “You have to work and be very, very deliberate when you’re trying to encourage perspectives from others.”