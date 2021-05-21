Today Only, You Can Save 25% on Live Houseplants from The Sill with Our Special Code

Whether you’re a pro-gardener, a novice looking to flex your green thumb, or an urbanite with zero outdoor space, window boxes are a low-commitment way to grow summer plants, flowers, and herbs. They also add color and beauty to your home’s exterior, always a treat to admire in while lounging on the deck or sitting in the front yard. Luckily, you don’t need to spend a lot to take on the planting project, as quality window boxes can be had for well under $20. Here are some of the best options on the market for a range of budgets and styles.