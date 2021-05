"I think technology is starting to lap us. It's exceeding our ability to even keep up with what's going on. It's very troubling for those of us who care about democracy. And I think it's a consequence of our turning technology into our culture, our primary religion, and turning to it as the one thing we all trust in blindly. The consequences of this manifest in our ability to trust each other and our inability of our old institutions to function the way we hoped they could."