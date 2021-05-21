As Pandemic Spread Pain and Panic, NJ Congressman Chased Profit

While millions of Americans have already received the at least one dose of the vaccine there are still some who are vaccine hesitant. And some experts believe that this will prevent the United States from reaching herd immunity. Brett Giroir, is a retired admiral, pediatrician and former assistant health secretary under President Trump, he joins the ‘ Rundown’ and claims the Biden administration’s mixed messaging on masks and what he calls misinformation on Operation Warp Speed is playing a part in vaccine hesitancy. Admiral Giroir also discusses children ages 12-15 being able to receive the vaccine and weighs in on the U.S. waiving COVID vaccine patents.