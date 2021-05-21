newsbreak-logo
As Pandemic Spread Pain and Panic, NJ Congressman Chased Profit

By Brian Slodysko
NBC Chicago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the early days of the pandemic, New Jersey Rep. Tom Malinowski scolded those looking to capitalize on the health crisis, saying it was “not the time for anybody to be profiting” from selling goods to combat the pandemic. The two-term Democrat did not heed his own admonition. Since early...

Democrat from NJ Profited Off the Pandemic, Revealed Records Show

WASHINGTON — In the early days of the pandemic, U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski scolded those looking to capitalize on the once-in-a-century health crisis. “This is not the time for anybody to be profiting off of selling ventilators, vaccines, drugs, treatments, PPE (personal protective equipment), anywhere in the world,” the two-term Democrat and former assistant secretary of state told MSNBC in April 2020.
N.J. congressman’s pandemic stock trades could cost him in 2022

Rep. Tom Malinowski’s stock trades during the coronavirus pandemic have brought unwanted scrutiny to a lawmaker seeking re-election in New Jersey’s most competitive House race. Malinowski told NJ Advance Media Friday that he has been questioned by the Office of Congressional Ethics, an independent office that initially handles complaints and...
Is Mask Mixed Messaging Hurting America’s Covid Fight?

While millions of Americans have already received the at least one dose of the vaccine there are still some who are vaccine hesitant. And some experts believe that this will prevent the United States from reaching herd immunity. Brett Giroir, is a retired admiral, pediatrician and former assistant health secretary under President Trump, he joins the ‘ Rundown’ and claims the Biden administration’s mixed messaging on masks and what he calls misinformation on Operation Warp Speed is playing a part in vaccine hesitancy. Admiral Giroir also discusses children ages 12-15 being able to receive the vaccine and weighs in on the U.S. waiving COVID vaccine patents.
CRAPO, CARDIN, KING, CRAMER WANT CBO TO BETTER TRACK HEALTH SAVINGS

Washington, D.C.--U.S. Senators Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Ben Cardin (D-Maryland.), Angus King (I-Maine), and Kevin Cramer (R-North Dakota) have reintroduced S. 1685, the Preventive Health Savings Act, which would direct the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) to more accurately reflect the cost-savings of preventive health care. The bipartisan legislation also would allow congressional leaders of relevant committees to request an analysis of preventive measures extending beyond the existing 10-year window for two additional 10-year periods. Such requests could come from the Chair or Ranking Member of the House or Senate Budget committees, or the health committees--Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions; Finance; Ways and Means; or Energy and Commerce. Senator Crapo is a Ranking Member of the Senate Finance Committee and a member of the Senate Budget Committee.
Trump sued by civil rights group for calling COVID-19 'China virus'

Former President Trump has been sued by a civil rights group for calling COVID-19 the “China virus” last year. The federal complaint by the Chinese Americans Civil Rights Coalition (CARC) alleges that Trump’s use of that phrase and similar terms harmed the Chinese American community. The lawsuit was first reported...
U.S. House OKs commission to probe Capitol attack, but McConnell objections may doom it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON—The U.S. House voted Wednesday 252-175 to give the go-ahead to the formation of an independent, bipartisan commission that would investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, despite objections from Republican leaders that the scope of the commission was not wide enough and other investigations are ongoing. Thirty-five Republicans joined with Democrats in […] The post U.S. House OKs commission to probe Capitol attack, but McConnell objections may doom it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Biden’s tax math for $4 trillion runs into Congress scorekeepers

The Biden administration’s $4 trillion economic agenda is at risk of getting tangled up in the calculations of Congress’s budget scorekeepers. Where the Treasury Department sees improved tax collection generating $700 billion in new revenue over a decade to help pay for programs, the Congressional Budget Office’s guidelines and own estimates may result in the legislative agency projecting nowhere near that.