Three Thought Leadership Mistakes To Avoid

Many of my clients work closely with CEOs and some like that fact more than others. Those that appreciate the proximity to the CEO do so for the reasons you might imagine: You’re in the inner circle, you have a direct line to the economic buyer and decision-maker, you have the opportunity to learn from the best, and you’re among the first to know what’s coming around the corner. Except, when that isn’t the case, and to the chagrin of both leader and CEO, the relationship isn’t always what it could be. Here’s why that may be the case: