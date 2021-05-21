newsbreak-logo
“Outrageous” Data Costs Are Holding Robots Back

By Barry Collins
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
The “outrageous” cost of mobile data is holding back developments in robotics, according to the chief technology officer of leading robotics firm Brain Corp. Jon Thomason claims that the high cost of mobile data is restricting the amount of telemetry that can be sent back from robots, putting artificial limits on their usefulness.

