“Outrageous” Data Costs Are Holding Robots Back

SCOTTSVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2021-- Castle Shield Holdings, LLC., announces the availability of its Hypnos secure enterprise data-at-rest solution. Hypnos secures unstructured data meant to be stored for both short and long-term use, including files on servers, hard drives, backup tapes, and other files in folders intended for general use. Organizations utilize conventional protection such as firewalls, anti-virus software, password protection, and multi-factor authentication that safeguards their IT backbone and indirectly their data-at-rest. While these traditional data security measures are helpful in preventing conspicuous intrusions, nefarious attackers often infiltrate networks through more discreet exploitation techniques such as human deception via suspicious emails or internal threats from rogue team members. Hypnos provides the last line of defense by encrypting data-at-rest whereas in the event of a data breach, the data is secured.