Stocks

Morgan Stanley Stock Is Trading Above Its Near Term Potential

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a more than 200% rally since the March 23 lows of last year, at the current price near $86 per share, we believe Morgan Stanley’s stock (NYSE: MS) is trading above its near term potential. The bank has seen its stock increase from $28 to $86 off the March 2020 bottom compared to the S&P 500 which increased almost 85% – the stock is leading the broader market by a considerable margin and has gained 26% YTD. The favorable investor sentiment toward MS stock could be attributed to better than expected results in each of the last four quarters mainly due to strong growth in sales & trading and investment banking businesses. Further, it also benefited from a generally positive investor outlook toward U.S. bank stocks in 2021 – benchmark Dow Jones U.S. Banks Index (up 33% YTD), due to the approval of stimulus packages, accelerated Covid-19 vaccination drives, and the Fed’s decision to maintain near-zero rates.

