LOWELL – Lowell High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society has received three statewide honors from the Massachusetts School Administrators’ Association. The chapter, under the guidance of adviser Stephanie Donahue, was selected as a Commended Chapter Award for 2020-2021; LHS’s Abigail Mitchell was named the North Regional Student of the Year; and one of the chapter’s charitable partners, It’s All About the Kids, has been selected as one of two winners of the Golden Torch Award for 2020-21, given to organizations that are good neighbors through their support of schools and community projects.