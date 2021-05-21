Safe, Smart And Seamless: Three Ways Technology Can Boost In-Store Retail
CEO of Israel lighting technology company Juganu, which he co-founded in 2011. Eran holds numerous patents in both Physics and Algorithms. Over a year after Covid-19 first hit the U.S., all systems seem to be pointing in the right direction. A number of effective vaccines have been made available throughout the country, and we’re seeing a return to schools, events and other activities we once took for granted, such as shopping. Retailers that rely on in-store traffic are preparing for an increase in customers, especially as the warmer spring months have arrived.www.forbes.com