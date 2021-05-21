newsbreak-logo
The Future Of Work Demands New Techniques And Technologies To Manage Global Human Capital

By Ragu Bhargava
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Ragu Bhargava is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Global Upside Corporation (GUC), leading company strategy and operations. It’s fun to play a game of “telephone” at a party and see the way information changes dramatically as it is passed on from one person to the next. But business is not a game of telephone. Facts and information can’t change as they move from person to person, department to department or software program to software program. Facts and figures need to engender absolute trust, and that’s why having a single source of truth (SSOT) is a critical building block for any successful enterprise.

Forbes

Forbes

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

