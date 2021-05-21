Leaders: It's Not Their Performance You Should Be Worried About, It's Yours
Professional coach, speaker & workplace revolutionary (Worksphere) helping executives create organizations people long to work in. When he was 21 years old, Ricardo Semler replaced his father as CEO at the Brazillian company Semco and immediately fired 60 middle managers. He did this as part of his transformation of the company, wiping out the autocratic leadership style espoused by his father and remaking the organization into one with virtually no rules and no organizational chart. His desire to change the culture was driven by one core belief: If you hire adults, you should treat them like adults.www.forbes.com