newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Fisker Set to Roll Out First All-Electric Popemobile

By M. Corey Goldman
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

Fisker (FSR) - Get Report said Friday that it plans to develop the first all-electric vehicle for Pope Francis, part of the electric carmaker’s vision of teaming up with leaders it sees as considerate of the environment.

In a private audience with Pope Francis, Fisker founder and CEO Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker presented their vision for the design of an all-electric papal transport.

"I got inspired reading that Pope Francis is very considerate about the environment and the impact of climate change for future generations," said Henrik Fisker. "The interior of the Fisker Ocean papal transport will contain a variety of sustainable materials, including carpets made from recycled plastic bottles from the ocean."

The company plans to deliver this singular version of the Fisker Ocean to the Pope next year. The Fisker Ocean is projected to start production on Nov. 17, 2022. There are currently more than 16,000 reservation holders for the Ocean.

Fisker shares soared last Friday after the Los Angeles-based company said it has expanded its working relationship with Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn, to continue building out its offerings of electric vehicles.

The deal includes building a new U.S. factory that will be able to support the projected start of production in the final quarter of 2023.

Fisker in February announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Taipei-based Hon Hai Technology to work on Project PEAR, a new personal EV that it calls a “breakthrough electric vehicle.”

Fisker shares were up 1.78% at $12.55 in premarket trading Friday. The stock has gained some 8% in the past week though is still down 18% year to date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FcctA_0a6l93o500
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
241
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Fisker
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Company#Production Design#Production Company#Fisker Set To Roll Out#Fsr#Hon Hai Technology Group#Foxconn#Project Pear#Ev#All Electric Popemobile#Fisker Ocean#Fisker Shares#Sustainable Materials#Climate Change#Ceo#Recycled Plastic Bottles#Carpets#February#Inspired Reading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Fisker (FSR) Reaffirms Ocean Start of Production in Q4 2022

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR, or "Fisker") – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, May 17, 2021. The release will be followed by a conference call at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET). Speakers on the call will be Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Burkhard Huhnke, Chief Technology Officer of Fisker Inc.
EconomyInvestorPlace

One Big Problem Makes For One Big Opportunity In Fisker Stock

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) seems almost forgotten in the electric vehicle (EV) race. That might present an enormous opportunity for FSR stock — or highlight risks ahead. Certainly Fisker has received its share of attention over the past year. Shares of Spartan Energy Acquisition doubled last July when the SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) announced it would merge with the electric vehicle automaker. Following the merger, FSR stock saw a 140% rally in November, as the EV sector soared following U.S. elections. A nearly 100% rally followed in February.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Fisker Announces Timing of First Quarter 2021 Results; Initiates Q&A Platform; Reaffirms Ocean Start of Production in Q4 2022

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR, or "Fisker") – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, May 17, 2021. The release will be followed by a conference call at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET). Speakers on the call will be Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Burkhard Huhnke, Chief Technology Officer of Fisker Inc.
StocksInvestorPlace

Fisker Stock Looks More Like a Bargain Here Than a Falling Knife

My initial reaction to this question is to go with the former rather than the latter. In part, it’s because I called Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock a buy at $15 in early April. Since then, FSR stock has proceeded to blow through that bogey all the way down near $12 before rebounding in recent days. It’s trading around $13.50 today.
Businessinsideevs.com

Fisker Teams Up With Foxconn To Manufacture Electric Vehicles

Fisker has just officially announced it will build electric vehicles with the help of Foxconn, a multinational electronics manufacturer based in Taiwan best known for assembling the iPhone for Apple. Unsurprisingly, this news has had a positive effect on Fisker’s stock which has shot up by over 12 percent after the announcement.
BusinessBenzinga

Fisker Shares Rally On $30,000 EV Partnership With Foxconn

Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) revealed details of its partnership with Foxconn that was announced back in February. What Happened: Fisker and Foxconn signed a joint venture called Project PEAR (personal electric automotive revolution) that will bring an electric vehicle to market for under $30,000 to markets including North America, Europe, China and India.
Irvine, CAsocalTech.com

Fisker Teases Design Of New Car, In Deal With Foxconn

Irvine-based electric car maker Fisker has teased out a video promoting a yet-to-be-annnounced, new vehicle "Project Pear", which Henrik Fisker says Foxconn will build for the company. Details on the new vehicle so far are light, but Fisker said that Foxconn is jointly investing in the vehicle, and will share the proceeds from sales. Manufacturing is reported to be targeted at Q4 of 2023.
EconomyInvestorPlace

FSR Stock: The Big Foxconn Deal That Has EV Startup Fisker Driving Higher

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock was on the rise Friday after announcing a major electric vehicle deal with Chinese manufacturing company Foxconn. The goal of the two companies is to create a U.S. manufacturing facility for a new EV platform. This is working under the title Project ‘PEAR’ (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution).
BusinessCNBC

EV start-up Fisker will not accept or invest in bitcoin, CEO says

Electric vehicle start-up Fisker does not plan to invest in bitcoin or accept the cryptocurrency as payment, according to CEO and founder Henrik Fisker. Fisker said bitcoin is not "a sustainable solution," echoing environmental concerns raised last week by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He did not rule out Fisker ever...
Businessthedetroitbureau.com

Fisker, Foxconn Ink EV Pact

California-based EV maker Fisker Inc. and Taiwan’s Foxconn Group signed an agreement to move forward with the joint development and manufacturing of a new electric vehicle. The goal of what the two companies are calling Project PEAR, which stands for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution, calls for producing a battery electric vehicle that will costs less than $30,000 by 2023.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Fisker Strikes Partnership With Foxconn's Sharp Unit To Make EV Displays

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) stock announced Monday a manufacturing partnership for screens for its vehicles. What Happened: California-based Fisker said it has selected Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.'s (Pink: HNHPF) Sharp unit to develop technologies supporting next-generation in-vehicle screens and interfaces. The companies will also co-create technologies, with Sharp...
Businessgroundalerts.com

Foxconn, Fisker join forces to build sub-USD 30,000 EVs by late 2023

Electric car maker Fisker Inc. has reportedly signed an agreement with Taiwanese manufacturing giant Foxconn Technology Co. Ltd. to produce EVs, with plans to start production in the U.S. by the end of 2023. Sources with knowledge of the matter stated the vehicle would trade under the Fisker brand name in India, China, Europe, and North America.
EconomyInvestorPlace

Fisker Looks Too Weak to Buy as EV and SPACs Keep Cooling Off

With market sentiment turning negative towards both electric vehicle stocks and companies that went public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), now is not the time to invest in Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock. Currently, FSR stock is trading at around $10.50 a share, basically the same price it was at...