A paper published in Science brought widespread attention to the importance of improving research practices when it showed that many findings published in a handful of psychology’s top journals failed to replicate. Even before that paper was published, work published in Educational Researcher by Matthew Makel and Jonathan Plucker showed that only 0.13% of education articles were found to be replications and of those, the replication rate was similar to those of psychology. Science writer Christie Aschwanden wrote a compelling piece for FiveThirtyEight arguing that all of this acknowledgment of failure was important and that “failure is moving science forward” in that “the replication crisis is a sign that science is working.”