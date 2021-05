Signal Mountain Lodge and Campground in Grand Teton National Park will open for its 2021 season May 14th. Signal Mountain Lodge will open with a majority of its amenities available, including the general store and gift shop. The general store will have a full selection of cold grab and go items. The Trapper Grill will open for take-out service only. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 am to 11:00 am. Lunch and dinner with on premise consumption bar beverages will be available for take-out from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.