The UNC-Nikole Hannah-Jones controversy rages on
This controversy involving the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media not giving tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones is getting worse and worse for the school. The school’s dean and much of the faculty are outraged, pointing out that the last two people in the same position as Hannah-Jones were granted tenure upon their appointment. While some (read: conservatives) are pleased with UNC’s decision because they didn’t like Hannah-Jones’ “1619 Project” in The New York Times, many others are crushing UNC’s decision. That includes a lot of influential media people.www.poynter.org