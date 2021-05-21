Letters to the Editor: Gov. Newsom's pandemic plan was successful

Regarding Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall, just why would we want a new governor? California has a lower average of COVID-19 cases than the national average. But why did Newsom shut down schools and businesses? The point was not to have schools and businesses closed but to have people away from each other so the coronavirus would stop spreading and the hospitals could handle the people who unfortunately got COVID-19 and needed ICU care and respirators. Isolation was the way to keep from having people dying without medical care. And remember what Newsom did to get medical supplies? Little was known at first as to how COVID-19 did and didn’t spread, studies told us all what part we needed to play in limiting the spread. Now the economy is roaring back. It is great to be vaccinated.