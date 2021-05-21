Checking Out: Some Say Hotels Aren’t the Key to Sheltering the Unhoused

The sentiment has been shared repeatedly when it comes to sheltering the unhoused. Stop-gap measures haven’t been, aren’t and never will be enough. Endless uncertainty for unhoused people whose lives, health, security and shelter have been in flux for years reached crisis proportions when COVID-19 hit the metro. This is, in part, why advocates, policymakers, unhoused leaders and shelter executives came to an agreement in mid-April to temporarily house folks in hotels and motels.