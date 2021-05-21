newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Checking Out: Some Say Hotels Aren’t the Key to Sheltering the Unhoused

By Reporters
flatlandkc.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sentiment has been shared repeatedly when it comes to sheltering the unhoused. Stop-gap measures haven’t been, aren’t and never will be enough. Endless uncertainty for unhoused people whose lives, health, security and shelter have been in flux for years reached crisis proportions when COVID-19 hit the metro. This is, in part, why advocates, policymakers, unhoused leaders and shelter executives came to an agreement in mid-April to temporarily house folks in hotels and motels.

www.flatlandkc.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinton Lucas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Homeless People#Hotels And Motels#Homeless Shelters#Housing Assistance#Kc Blanket Drive#Lotus Care House#Royals#Hope Faith#Health Forward Foundation#Str#Kansas City Pbs#Unhoused People#Unhoused Leaders#Shelter People#Hotel Programs#Tiny Home Shelters#Congregate Shelters#Permanent Housing#Basic Necessities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
5 On Your Side

Cocktails to-go could become permanent in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Jugs of margaritas, cans of freshly poured draft beer and fancy glasses full of complicated cocktails served to-go could be a permanent addition to the menu for bars and restaurants across Missouri. In a flurry of legislative action Friday night, state lawmakers passed SB 126, which...
Kansas City, MOfox4kc.com

Kansas City Municipal Court to operate on hybrid schedule starting in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri’s Municipal Court will operate with a mix of virtual and in-person hearings beginning June 1, 2021. Beginning June 1, all hearings for cases involving domestic violence will be held in person. Trials, treatment courts, in-custody proceedings, probation violation hearings and Legal Aid dockets...
Kansas City, MOkcstudio.org

Build a Bridge, Save a Bridge and Don’t Forget the River

The Town of Kansas Bridge, at the foot of Main Street, north of the City Market, sometimes seems like a forlorn place. The steel-framed pedestrian path and overlook connect with a riverside bike trail below. I rarely see people using it, but I’ve always appreciated the views the deck offers of the Missouri River.
Kansas City, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Area COVID-19 vaccination sites

All Missourians ages 16 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines. Some of the places where vaccinations are being given:. Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City, and 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City. Vaccinations are...
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Kansas Statekcur.org

Some Kansas Citians Still Want To Wear Masks, Even Though It's Not Required

Many Kansas City residents are continuing to mask up despite much of the Kansas City area dropping mask mandates. Kansas City repealed its emergency mask order Friday, following the Centers for Disease Control’s announcement that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places.
Leawood, KSshawneemissionpost.com

The Barstow School set to turn old Leawood Hy-Vee into ‘Idea Space’ for kids throughout KC metro

The Barstow School is making headway on IDEA Space KC, an innovative learning resource that will be located inside an old Hy-Vee grocery store in Leawood. Located at 12200 State Line Road, IDEA Space KC will be a 32,000-square-foot STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics — center open to public, private and homeschool students from kindergarten through 12th grade throughout the greater Kansas City metro area.
Missouri Statemetrovoicenews.com

Babylon Bee pokes fun at Missouri, Kansas over vaccine enticements

The satirical website Babylon Bee released a story on what states are giving away to encourage residents to get vaccinated. Included on list, which pokes fun at all 50 states, are “Free tickets to the MLB All-Star game if you live in Georgia” and a “Chance to play starting shortstop for the Kansas City Royals” for Missouri residents.
Missouri Statekhqa.com

Take-home cocktails permanently allowed in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers have passed a measure that now lets patrons bring alcoholic beverages home with them from certain establishments. One of the owners of Barvino in Jefferson city, Matt Green, said that although the to-go alcohol purchases have been beneficial they are not a major part of Barvino's income.
Kansas City, MOOn Milwaukee

One-tank getaway: Kansas City

Considering its typically booming convention business, more than a few of you have likely visited Kansas City, though maybe not lately. On a recent visit, I pulled into town to find a booming downtown, with groups strolling the streets, scooters zipping around, gaggles of kids playing foursquare in Barney Allis Plaza while adults picnicked and enjoyed the sunshine nearby, outdoor patios full of diners and drinkers, plus joggers, dogwalkers and sightseers galore.
Missouri Statektvo.com

Free fishing days set for June 12 and 13 in Missouri

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation has announced that free fishing days will take place on June 12 and 13 this year. During these designated days, people may fish without having to buy a fishing permit, trout permit or trout park daily tag. Other fishing regulations remain in...
Missouri Statelpgasmagazine.com

Missouri school district purchases 11 propane-fueled buses

Missouri’s Independence School District invested in 11 Blue Bird propane autogas-fueled school buses and installed a propane fueling infrastructure. The school district, located near Kansas City, Missouri, was previously utilizing diesel-powered buses but wanted to lower costs as well as harmful emissions. “I think cost and emissions both certainly played...
Missouri StateBlue Springs Examiner

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623. Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest per person, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 18.9% from the week before, with 232,421 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 1.31% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, four states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.