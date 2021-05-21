Hampton Inn by Hilton Baltimore-Downtown Completes Renovation
BALTIMORE and ATLANTA—Peachtree Hotel Group (Peachtree) has completed a $5.3 million renovation of the Hampton Inn by Hilton Baltimore-Downtown Convention Center. The property-wide renovation of the eight-story, 126-guestroom hotel featured a complete modernization of all guestrooms, public spaces, and exterior settings. The hotel, operated by Peachtree Hospitality Management (PHM), a division of Peachtree, is located at 550 Washington Blvd.lodgingmagazine.com