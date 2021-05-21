newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Aston Villa v Chelsea

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAston Villa captain Jack Grealish has shown no ill-effects from his first start in 95 days at Spurs on Wednesday. Loanee Ross Barkley is ineligible but Matt Targett can become the first outfield Villa player in a decade to start every league game in a season. Chelsea will assess the...

www.bbc.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Ollie Watkins
Person
Brad Friedel
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Olivier Giroud
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leicester#Newcastle United#Team News#Spurs#Everton#The Premier League#Liverpool 1 0#Englishman#German#Tottenham#Stamford Bridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Premier League Team of the Week

The weekend’s Premier League football saw Manchester City move ever close to an inevitable title celebration, whilst Chelsea tightened their grip on a top-four place after beating Fulham in the west London derby. Everton’s hopes of reaching Europe were dealt a hammer blow with another defeat on home soil, whilst...
UEFArotoballer.com

UCL DFS Lineup Picks for FanDuel (5/5/21) - UEFA Champions League Soccer

Hello, RotoBallers! The UEFA Champions League is down to the last four teams, and we have the second leg of the last semifinal matchup on Wednesday. Manchester City is already through to the Final later this month in Istanbul, and now we'll find out who will join them. We have a little break from EPL during the week until Friday, but all eyes will be on this game. I have another full breakdown for you covering this slate. Keep reading this breakdown for my DFS soccer picks on RotoBaller and see how to have success on Wednesday's slate.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea at Manchester City score predictions: Dress rehearsal for the title

Chelsea travels to the blue side of Manchester to take on Pep Guardiola’s Man City in a decisive Premier League contest. If the Citizens get all three points, they will capture their third domestic title in four years. Meanwhile, neither will want to tip their hand too much as an all-important Champions League title pits there two sides against one another again on May 29. The home side isn’t the only one with something to play for though. The Blues are still in the thick of the top four race and a win at The Etihad would take them third.
Soccerchelseafc.com

The journey to Gothenburg

The Blues have been quite remarkable throughout our Champions League campaign, with plenty of highs along the way. Two victories over last year’s finalists, Wolfsburg, a semi-final triumph over German giants Bayern Munich and not many will forget Ann-Katrin Berger’s two incredible penalty saves which helped to secure a superb victory over Atletico Madrid.
SoccerThe Guardian

Women’s Super League: talking points from the final weekend

Chelsea motor on with another title, Manchester City settle for second but Manchester United could pose big threat next season. Chelsea are still on course for the quadruple after beating Reading 5-0 at Kingsmeadow to retain their WSL title. Any nerves were calmed when Melanie Leupolz scored in the second minute, and a convincing win ensued. Fran Kirby and the Golden Boot winner Sam Kerr gave us another demonstration of their unique telepathy, which has been a feature of the whole season. I’ve no doubt Fran will be in contention for the two big player of the year awards. Everybody recognises not just how brilliant she has been, but also what she has achieved after being so ill last season.
Premier Leaguefutaa.com

Back Chelsea to gun down inconsistent Gunners

On Wednesday, an age-old London rivalry will be reignited when Chelsea hosts Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in a crucial match for both sides. In leagues across Europe, the action continues at a breakneck pace, and the Premier League is no exception, with the elongated Gameweek 35 starting this midweek. All...
Premier LeagueBBC

Chelsea women: Why Emma Hayes is the driving force behind success

When Emma Hayes became Chelsea women's coach in 2012, they'd just finished sixth. Now, they're gunning for a historic quadruple of trophies. After a dramatic semi-final victory, in which her heart rate spiked rather dramatically, they play Barcelona in the Champions League final to get the third trophy in that quest.
Premier Leagueacast.com

Holtecast - An Aston Villa Podcast

ASTON VILLA 1-3 MANCHESTER UNITED: Our Own Worst Enemy. Join Cole, Simon, and Danny as the fellas try to make sense of a frustrating second half performance at Villa Park as the 26 year drought of beating Manchester United at home continues. You can listen for FREE on Acast, Apple...
Soccerchatsports.com

Preview: Arsenal Women v Aston Villa

Copyright 2021 The Arsenal Football Club plc. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.arsenal.com as the source. Joe Montemurro could not hold Katie McCabe in any higher regard. Our No 15 agreed a new long-term deal this week, having flourished...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Aston Villa midfielder McGinn: Watkins no cheat

John McGinn insists Aston Villa teammate Ollie Watkins is 'no cheat'. The Englishman was shown his second yellow card for simulation in the loss to Manchester United on Tuesday. "I think it was more me and the other lads claiming for a penalty," said McGinn. "From where I was looking...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Aston Villa, Leeds in Fleetwood contact for Josh Feeney

Fleetwood Town's rising star Josh Feeney is attracting top-flight interest. The Daily Mail says four Premier League clubs and Celtic have all made approaches for Feeney. The 16-year-old centre back has been an unused substitute in Fleetwood's last three matches, although he is expected to miss the trip to Ipswich Town tomorrow due to his exams starting next week.
Premier LeagueSkySports

Dean Smith's vision for Aston Villa has Europe on the horizon

When Dean Smith was handed the reins of his beloved Aston Villa in 2018, the remit was an unequivocal one. Two fruitless promotion campaigns had left a sleeping giant of English football languishing in the Championship. The third attempt at guiding the club back into the Premier League had to be the last.
SportsTribal Football

Aston Villa academy pair trial with Burnley and Sunderland

Aston Villa academy pair Harrison Sohna and Brad Burton have just completed trials with rival clubs. The Birmingham Mail says Sohna and Burton will be leaving Villa having recent trials at Sunderland and Burnley respectively. Defensive midfielder Sohna, 18, whose brother Myles has another year at Bodymoor Heath, played the...
Soccerchatsports.com

Match report: Arsenal U-18s 5-2 Aston Villa

Our under-18s delivered an outstanding attacking performance in their penultimate game of the season on Saturday as then secured a 5-2 victory over Aston Villa. Amani Richards delivered a man of the match display, winning two penalties and converting our fifth of the afternoon, while Nathan Butler-Oyedeji and Omario Cozier-Dubbery scored their first goals at this level. Schoolboys Bradley Ibrahim and Reuell Walters were also trusted to start.