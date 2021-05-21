Digital Concierges Provide Service, Safety, and Personal Experiences
The pandemic has spurred a greater interest and demand for touchless or socially distant interactions between hotel team members and guests. A digital concierge can meet this demand without the impersonal and sometimes frustrating experience of kiosks and touchscreens. Public expectations for health screenings post-pandemic are yet to be determined, but as the mask mandates lift and businesses reopen, a digital concierge platform can provide a better option for customized services and health monitoring to respond to regulatory requirements and guest preferences.lodgingmagazine.com