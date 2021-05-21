newsbreak-logo
Agriculture

Decreasing dairy prices results in farmers discarding excess milk

Red Wing Republican Eagle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDairy prices are decreasing in the Midwest due to a steady 4 to 5% increase in product paired with a 3% increase in consumer demand. During the months of May through July, farmers are having to discard portions of their dairy because they don’t have the capacity to process all the milk.

