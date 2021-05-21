Spiral Director Darren Lynn Bousman On The Horror Franchise He Wants To Revive - Exclusive
Director Darren Lynn Bousman is no stranger to horror. The 43-year-old filmmaker has been leaving his mark on genre for over 16 years. After making a splash with 2005's "Saw II," Bousman would go on to shepherd the series, shooting two more sequels back-to-back. After 2007's "Saw IV," he would graciously pass the torch and part ways with Jigsaw and go on to deliver us some strange, and sometimes downright experimental, horror outings.www.looper.com